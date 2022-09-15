A planned addition since the start for the game was a fully functioning leaderboard system & speed run system. We've been developing our website, api, and sdk for the leaderboard & speed run systems for about a week now and we believe it is ready for release.

Our current leaderboards hold the following:

Items Refined in SCP-914

Deaths

We plan on having many more in the future, but as of now, this is what we have. (If you have any suggestions feel free to join our Discord server and let us know)

We have also implemented a Speedrunning system on our website, but we have not implemented a way to submit speedruns at the moment. Speedruns can be temporarily submitted by requesting a submission in our discord server. Our current speed run categories are the following: