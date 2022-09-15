 Skip to content

Traitors in Salem update for 15 September 2022

Traitors in Salem Patch 1.0.19

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Traitors!

Today we are doing a small hotfix to allow free to play users to join classic games through invite codes, or invites through the friend's list. Thank you for letting us know this was the case.

