Traitors in Salem Patch 1.0.19

Hey Traitors!
Today we are doing a small hotfix to allow free to play users to join classic games through invite codes, or invites through the friend's list. Thank you for letting us know this was the case.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey Traitors!
Today we are doing a small hotfix to allow free to play users to join classic games through invite codes, or invites through the friend's list. Thank you for letting us know this was the case.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update