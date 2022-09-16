 Skip to content

Plunder Panic update for 16 September 2022

The Full Release

Plunder Panic update for 16 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Plunder Panic is hoisting the sails with the 1.0 Full Release update! Featuring a new map, new modes, and new ways to play with your friends!

Added in the 1.0 update:
CROSSPLAY:

  • Plunder Panic is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One! You can seamlessly play with others regardless of platform in Private Matches and Matchmaking.

NEW ISLAND: Treehouse Hideout

  • Am I seasick, or is this island spinnin'? Navigate the rotating wheel in the middle of the island, and try to avoid the durian-tossing monkeys!

NEW GAME MODE: Reinforcements

  • Set the amount of lives yer crew has access to! Ye can pool them together or set them individual for each player.

GAME MODE IMPROVEMENTS:

  • Freeplay has been renamed "A Pirate's Life"
  • Rival Crews has been retired as a game mode and implemented as an option for all game modes except Conquest. You now can select how many rounds you want to play as a "Best Of".

MUSIC UPDATES:

  • Remastered Music and various SFX
  • Our soundtrack is now available on Steam!

GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS:

  • Fixed lockouts when disconnecting from matchmaking
  • Improved clarity in error codes
  • Redesigned party scroll for better usability
  • Various bugfixes, optimizations, and improvements

