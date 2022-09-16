The Full Release

Plunder Panic is hoisting the sails with the 1.0 Full Release update! Featuring a new map, new modes, and new ways to play with your friends!
Added in the 1.0 update:
CROSSPLAY:
- Plunder Panic is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One! You can seamlessly play with others regardless of platform in Private Matches and Matchmaking.
NEW ISLAND: Treehouse Hideout
- Am I seasick, or is this island spinnin'? Navigate the rotating wheel in the middle of the island, and try to avoid the durian-tossing monkeys!
NEW GAME MODE: Reinforcements
- Set the amount of lives yer crew has access to! Ye can pool them together or set them individual for each player.
GAME MODE IMPROVEMENTS:
- Freeplay has been renamed "A Pirate's Life"
- Rival Crews has been retired as a game mode and implemented as an option for all game modes except Conquest. You now can select how many rounds you want to play as a "Best Of".
MUSIC UPDATES:
- Remastered Music and various SFX
- Our soundtrack is now available on Steam!
GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS:
- Fixed lockouts when disconnecting from matchmaking
- Improved clarity in error codes
- Redesigned party scroll for better usability
- Various bugfixes, optimizations, and improvements
