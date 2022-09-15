Update 0.1.3

Additions
- Added Early Access external links to title screen and options menu
- Dialogue speed option
- Quit with saving option
Adjustments
- Wand projectiles scale slightly with Perception
- Arrows scale slightly with Dexterity
- Doubled the damage of unarmed attacks (it's 2)
- Inns now heal better than tents
- Death will cancel a surge before it completes
- Your save will be deleted after all lives are lost
- Items dropped as quest rewards will be flagged as Player Only
- The starting weapon is a little lighter
- The Fire Shield is actually on fire
- Wildlife and their nests occasionally drop bone
- Regular flies are a little slower
- Most metal objects are immune to fire and decay
- Increased health of some doors
- Minor improvement to AI pathing in towns
- UI scales better with high resolutions
- Maps have a little red X in the center of them
- Minor adjustments to a boss
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug causing NaN propagation when striking something on the backswing of a weapon unsticking
- Stats properly reset when beginning a new game
