A Violent Revelry update for 15 September 2022

Update 0.1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added Early Access external links to title screen and options menu
  • Dialogue speed option
  • Quit with saving option

Adjustments

  • Wand projectiles scale slightly with Perception
  • Arrows scale slightly with Dexterity
  • Doubled the damage of unarmed attacks (it's 2)
  • Inns now heal better than tents
  • Death will cancel a surge before it completes
  • Your save will be deleted after all lives are lost
  • Items dropped as quest rewards will be flagged as Player Only
  • The starting weapon is a little lighter
  • The Fire Shield is actually on fire
  • Wildlife and their nests occasionally drop bone
  • Regular flies are a little slower
  • Most metal objects are immune to fire and decay
  • Increased health of some doors
  • Minor improvement to AI pathing in towns
  • UI scales better with high resolutions
  • Maps have a little red X in the center of them
  • Minor adjustments to a boss

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug causing NaN propagation when striking something on the backswing of a weapon unsticking
  • Stats properly reset when beginning a new game

