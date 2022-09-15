This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Expected patch release: September 19-21

News & Updates

Upcoming September Nova Cup is September 17-18. Sign-up while you still can!

If you missed it, check out my (Lisk's) Reddit AMA from last month! I've been doing these every major patch, so keep an eye out next week for the next one.

New Units: Slime Larva & Slime Siren

Slime Larva

Tier 2 (Cost: 50g)

Role: Versatile

Melee / Impact / Arcane

400 HP / 24 DPS



Mini Slime

When this unit dies, it leaves behind a Mini Slime.

Slime Siren

Tier 2 Upgrade (Upgrade cost: 125g)

Role: Versatile, Mana User

Melee / Impact / Arcane

1240 HP / 73 DPS



Slime Propagation

Gains mana whenever it attacks or is attacked. When this unit dies, it leaves behind a Slime Larva. If its mana is maxed, it spawns an extra Slime Larva.

New Skin: Mecha Arctaire

New Skin: Underworld Great Boar

Improvements & Fixes

Major Improvements

Interface: You can now queue mercenaries via hotkeys. Default is pressing Shift+A, Shift+S, etc. It is customizable in the Options > Controls menu.

Bots: Now a bit smarter in a variety of situations. Bots received some love as part of the development of the upcoming Desert Ridge campaign.

Campaign: Shadowynn & King Dan now perform more consistently (overall buff). Added a congratulations popup after you beat King Dan on Normal. Fixed some -restart bugs.

Performance: Improved performance when wave starts (there’s more to still be done in future patches)

Minor Improvements

Game Coach: No longer warns/bothers you about your Mastermind roll if you picked Yolo

Takeover Bots: Now Auto-sends if its allies are all Auto-sending, instead of never Auto-sending at all. This should help Takeover bots not fall behind as much in Classic.

Codex: Now rounds “per gold” numbers to 2 decimal places instead of 1

New Emojis: "pogchamp" and "tools"

Bug Fixes

Gameplay: Fixed a major bug with Harpy and Sky Queen not attacking as fast as their numbers indicated. Some units with Dark Mage buff also didn’t attack as fast as they should have, and the same fix applies to those.

Profiles & Stats: Fixed some rare cases where Season Goals or other rewards weren’t given out in some rare circumstances

Interface: Fixed a bug where flying units had their selection hitboxes too low. They should be easier to click now.

Tooltips: Fixed a bug where Mana Regen percentages for units without natural mana regen were displaying incorrectly

Controls: Fixed a bug where Ctrl+Shift/Ctrl+Alt/Alt+Shift modifiers didn’t save/load properly

Pause: Fixed a bug where the game would sometimes think you were AFK if pausing the game for a long time

Localization & API

Localization: Improved formatting of Google Sheets (word wrap is now enabled!)

Localization: Fixed a bug where some translation fields weren’t available on the Google Sheets, such as “Already Equipped”, “Owned”, “Not Available”, “Buy”, and a few others

API: Variety of fixes & improvements

API: Added valuePerWave property to see player value per wave (including stacks)

Join the Legion TD 2 Contributors Discord to stay up-to-date with Localization & API development!

Game Balance

General



King

Health and damage increased slightly on wave 13 only

Upgrade King Attack: 17% → 18%

Legion Spells



Hero

Damage and damage reduction: 5.5% → 5.25%

High win rate and pick rate.



Glacial Touch

Damage: 50 → 45

High pick rate.



Titan

Health: 1350 → 1400

Slightly low win rate and pick rate.

Fighters



Zeus

Attack speed: 2.353 → 2.326

High win rate.



Harpy / Sky Queen

Fixed a bug where Harpy and Sky Queen were doing significantly less damage than expected at high attack speeds. This bug is the reason previous attack speed buffs had little to no effect.

Decreased attack speed by 30%. Together with the bug fix, this is still an overall buff, since the previous Harpy/Sky Queen patches didn't do what they were supposed to.



Infiltrator / Orchid

Shuriken bonus damage: 33 → 35



Gateguard / Harbinger

Mana regeneration increased by 4%



Desert Pilgrim / Lost Chieftain

Attack speed: 0.83 → 0.85

Slightly low win rate and pick rate.



Mudman

Health: 1600 → 1570



Golem

Health: 4750 → 4700

Slightly high win rate and pick rate.



Grarl

Health: 1330 → 1310



King Claw

Mana regeneration increased by 11%

King Claw deserves a buff. To avoid power creep, it is being paired with a small Grarl nerf (above).



Discipline

Damage: 75 → 73

Slightly high win rate and pick rate.



Sand Badger

Health: 2460 → 2500

Damage: 74 → 75

Low win rate.



Iron Scales

Health: 6680 → 6730

Damage: 201 → 202



Banana Bunk

Damage: 70 → 67

High pick rate and indirectly buffed by wave changes (higher attack speed → more reflect damage).



Soul Gate / Hell Gate

Attack speed of all spawns decreased by 4%

Slightly high win rate and pick rate.



Holy Avenger / Sovereign

Attack speed: 1.143 → 1.13



Hydra

Damage: 138 → 144

Hydraling: Damage: 46 → 48

Low win rate and pick rate.

Mercenaries



Lizard

Damage: 34 → 35



Fiend

Health: 920 → 950



Dino

Health: 1260 → 1300



Cannoneer

Damage: 105 → 110



Drake

Attack speed: 1 → 1.04

Snail and Dragon Turtle have been outshining higher income mercenaries most of the time. No longer!



Brute

Health: 870 → 880

Damage: 55 → 56

With this patch’s buffs to income mercenaries, Brute is also receiving a very small buff to make sure it continues to be worth the risk (giving up income) in the early game.



Pack Leader

Leadership Aura: Damage increase: 6 (15 for bosses) → 5 (15 for bosses)

Pack Leader continues to be almost always good and too often the best choice, crowding out other options and outshining more expensive mercenaries in the late game. This change makes Pack Leader weaker in the late game. Wave adjustments (see below) keep Pack Leader viable in the early game.

Waves



Waves 7, 8, 9, 12

Attack speed: +20%, damage -17% (DPS unchanged)

This change keeps Pack Leader viable on early waves without changing any DPS.

Community Wiki

As announced last patch, the official community Legion TD 2 Wiki launched last month!

The wiki is quickly becoming the definitive source of information about the game.

Want to know how to strategically use Chloropixies? Check the Chloropixie page!

Want to know how FairPlay works behind the scenes? Check the FairPlay page!

Awesome job to everyone who has contributed so far and continues to contribute.

The wiki is community written & driven, and anyone can contribute! Join the Legion TD 2 Contributors Discord to chat with other contributors. I (Lisk) am always in there, too.

Closing Remarks

We hope you enjoy this patch! Thank you again for playing Legion TD 2.

We are excited to report that the second campaign, Desert Ridge, is making good progress and is estimated to release at the end of November. Much more info is coming in next month's patch notes (October).

Before that, make sure to catch this month's Nova Cup on Twitch THIS weekend. Check the Legion TD 2 eSports Portal for all info.

If you've enjoyed the game, but haven't left a review yet, please consider posting a short review for the game! It really helps get the word out there.

If you enjoy these updates, please give it a Thumbs Up, too!

And as always, if you have constructive criticism, let's chat about it. [Discord](discord.gg/legiontd2) is our main channel of communication, and aside from the development team, there are community helpers who can ensure your feedback is heard, as well as answer pretty much anything you've ever wanted to know about the game. We know there's still much to improve, so let's work together.

Until next time!

Sincerely,

Lisk, Jules, Curing, and Dani