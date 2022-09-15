New Update: Underground Zeppelins, Compost Machines and Other Wonders

Since Cat Zeppelins were introduced to the factories of Mars, the view on Martian logistics has changed forever. But what if it was just the beginning? The situations has just become even more breathtaking, as Underground Zeppelins emerged under the surface of formerly red planet. The technical specs of this bold project is kept secret by the I.L.L.U.M.I.N.A.T.I. - all we're allowed to know is that these spectacular machines are powered geothermal energy of Mars... and that they're darn effective!

In order to help KOTOVOD engineers with increasingly complex Zeppelin logistics, flight control center was established in the Monument, helping keep tracl of routes and waypoints.

What a miracle of science! Glory to the genius of Dr. Katz!

v0.13.86 Released!

Content:

There's now an option to pre-design routes for Cat Zeppelins, create profiles for loading/unloading at each Dock and assign those routes and profiles to any amount of Cat Zeppelins

Underground Zeppelins (yes, really)

All Docks can be place under the ground, after researching Underground Zeppelins

New building: Compost Machine for automated Fertilizer production (up to 100 units)

All Territories now have names which will be displayed on mini map, if a Territory is added to wishlist

Gameplay

Katz requests now include tasks for buying Territories

Fulfilled requests are now sometimes rewarded with Cat Knowledge points

Satisfying a Legendary Cat now provides guaranteed Cat Knowledge points as reward

In Science Labs, skills required for current research are now highlighted

Increased the max amount of symbols for naming Docks and Zeppelins

Cat Knowledge Archives can now be picked even when there is no research in respective knowledge category

Fixes/optimization:

Fixed a bug in Cat satisfaction pyramid that sometimes allowed cats to ignore the lower level of needs

Dock outputs can now be disabled (suggested by KenZz )

) OPTIMIZATION

ML behavior could have slightly changed due to optimizaiton

Optimized Autosaving

Decreased saved games file size

Bug fixes (a ton of which were reported by Meissnereffect )

) Text bug fixes

Many UI/UX improvements

4 new achievements

