Version 1.0.3r is Live!

We have our third patch ready, and on the third day no less! This one includes extra display options, UI fixes, visual and gameplay balances and more. We are also making progress on improved controller support, but this will need a new menu interface and additional testing before it goes live.

General

Added a Framerate option in the Display Settings. It is Auto by default and will reference the refresh rate of your monitor, but the game can be forced to use a specific target framerate as well.

Building entrances are now prioritized over talking to NPCs. This should make it easier to enter buildings in crowded areas such as the commercial district of the Royal Palace.

Life Oscillation now gives a 20% crystal bonus when used instead of nothing.

Fixed the GalaxyTrail logo on bootup sliding away from the screen too fast on high refresh rates.

Moved the render texture of the main menu to the left so that the curved Dragon Valley terrain doesn't appear on 32:9 ultrawide screens.

The game should no longer randomly softlock when trying to visit the Photograph menu as Lilac, Carol, or Milla while riding gimmicks that deactivate their hair/tail sprite.

Badge Menu

Fixed issues with scrolling getting stuck when viewing Badges in the Pause menu

Badges menus should no longer have an empty row at the bottom.

Badges menus now show the unlocked Badges immediately, rather than after when their Badge message is shown on the screen.

Fixed a few golden Badges that had a silver-lined display when locked.

World Map

Fixed Palace Courtyard, Zulon Jungle, and Nalao Lake having incorrect vinyl IDs on the map.

Player

Fixed the condition logic for underwater Cyclones that allowed Cyclone to be performed if the player holds Down input without checking whether the "air action" has been consumed or not.

Optimized "wall resurrection prevention" conditions for Carol.

Effects and companions of the player: Lilac's boost flame, Carol's roll effect, Milla's cube, Neera's Rune - will now disappear on Crush.

Fixed an issue where fuel canisters would do nothing for Carol if she collected them while grinding on a rail.

Singing Water Temple

The cutscene at Milla's house is now tagged to reset camera boundaries when it starts, which should prevent the camera from getting locked outside during the indoor scene if the player was moving quickly to the left when the cutscene started.

Shenlin Park

Changed tags of terrain near one of the loops on the cruise ship from Solid to Platform to avoid the player getting stuck in it. Not ideal, but will do for now.

Changed tags of terrain under a specific Tower Cannon from Platform to Solid, so that the player wouldn't be pushed under the platform if they destroy the Cannon and another Cannon right above it drops on top of the player.

Avian Museum

Adjusted the color contrast of the orange plant columns to make it easier to tell which parts are solid.

Gallery

Cleaned up the map icon of Parusa.

Acrabelle's door should now be unlocked by clearing Battlebot Revenge without defeating her in her standalone fight.

Phoenix Highway

Corrected the collision on the new big slopes.

Battlesphere

The platform that rises after clearing Galactic Rumble now exists on multiple collision layers as a failsafe for when the player is not on the expected layer.

Updated challenge ID of Lemon Bread's spawner, so it should now properly register when completed.

Shuigang

Moved the second ramp in the palace hallway a bit to the left so that players running quickly enough to the left when entering the secret pipe tunnel are less likely to get caught on it permanently.

King Dail should no longer say his line about Bakunawa in postgame.

Snowfields

Serpentine now stops dashing after detecting a wall collision.

Serpentine now behaves a bit smarter after detecting a wall collision, pointing the blaster away from the wall.

Auditorium

Slightly lowered volume of plasma rings.

Holograms now should move with proper speed on higher refresh rates.

Paradise Prime

Fixed typo in Tatay's dialog.

Magma Starscape

Lava no longer causes crush KO.

Retricted the player's maximum height during the Hundred Drillion fight, as it's too easy to escape the boss by accident while playing as Carol on her motorcycle.

Time Capsule Sidequest