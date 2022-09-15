Exile Unveiled — New Hero Persona for Phantom Assassin (ClientVersion 5429)



Hunted from birth, a figure who has lived in shadow chooses to hide no longer. Available now to all Battle Pass owners who reach level 296, the new Exile Unveiled Hero Persona for Phantom Assassin features an all-new model, animations, ability effects, and voice performance to fully realize his deadly destiny in the midst of battle.

Raised in secret by outcast sisters of the Veiled Order, Asan the exile has spent a lifetime in pursuit of a single purpose: to destroy the false prophet that his teachers blamed for the corruption of their once-sacred faith. And while his guardians have been taken from him one-by-one by the blades of the veiled assassins, Asan is at last ready to step from the shadows — to realize the dark dreams of his masters and ensure the tainted oracle's most-feared prophecies come to deadly fruition.

Dive into the Exile Unveiled section of the Battle Pass to learn more, and then strike out into the lanes to visit suffering upon all enemies that stand in your way.