Dota 2 update for 15 September 2022

Exile Unveiled — New Hero Persona for Phantom Assassin (ClientVersion 5429)

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hunted from birth, a figure who has lived in shadow chooses to hide no longer. Available now to all Battle Pass owners who reach level 296, the new Exile Unveiled Hero Persona for Phantom Assassin features an all-new model, animations, ability effects, and voice performance to fully realize his deadly destiny in the midst of battle.

Raised in secret by outcast sisters of the Veiled Order, Asan the exile has spent a lifetime in pursuit of a single purpose: to destroy the false prophet that his teachers blamed for the corruption of their once-sacred faith. And while his guardians have been taken from him one-by-one by the blades of the veiled assassins, Asan is at last ready to step from the shadows — to realize the dark dreams of his masters and ensure the tainted oracle's most-feared prophecies come to deadly fruition.

Dive into the Exile Unveiled section of the Battle Pass to learn more, and then strike out into the lanes to visit suffering upon all enemies that stand in your way.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Bulgarian, Hungarian, French, German, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Head
  • New Economy Item: Phantom Assassin's Persona
  • New Economy Item: Phantom Assassin Persona Head
  • New Economy Item: Phantom Assassin Persona Armor
  • New Economy Item: Phantom Assassin Persona Legs
  • New Economy Item: Phantom Assassin Persona Weapon
  • New Legendary Persona Selector: Exile Unveiled
    • Contains a custom model for Phantom Assassin
    • Contains a custom hero icon
    • Contains 11 particle effects
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Blur
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Coup de Grace
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Fan of Knives
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Phantom Strike
    • Contains a custom ability icon for Stifling Dagger
    • Giftable: 0
    • NOT TRADABLE

English Localization

  • npc_dota_hero_phantom_assassin_persona1: Phantom Assassin (Asan)
  • npc_dota_hero_phantom_assassin_persona1:n: Phantom Assassin (Asan)
  • DOTA_Phantom_Assassin_Persona_Splash_Title: Phantom Assassin Persona
  • Debut_Phantom_Assassin_Persona_Lore: Raised in secret by outcast sisters of the Veiled Order, Asan the exile has spent a lifetime in pursuit of a single purpose: to destroy the false prophet that his teachers blamed for the corruption of their once-sacred faith. And while his guardians have been taken from him one-by-one by the blades of the veiled assassins, Asan is at last ready to step from the shadows — to realize the dark dreams of his masters and ensure the oracle's most-feared prophecies come to deadly fruition.
  • Debut_Phantom_Assassin_Persona_Feature_1_Title: ALL-NEW MODEL
  • Debut_Phantom_Assassin_Persona_Feature_1_Desc: This Persona completely replaces the original model and character for Phantom Assassin with an unveiled abomination trained in secret by outcasts of the Veiled Order.
  • Debut_Phantom_Assassin_Persona_Feature_2_Title: ALL-NEW ANIMATIONS
  • Debut_Phantom_Assassin_Persona_Feature_2_Desc: Trained by outcasts of the Veiled Ones, Asan knows the techniques of the order, but he brings a style that is all his own. He features all-new animations destined — he believes — to end the false prophet's ruinous reign.
  • Debut_Phantom_Assassin_Persona_Feature_3_Title: CUSTOM HERO ASSETS
  • Debut_Phantom_Assassin_Persona_Feature_3_Desc: Includes an all-new Hero Portrait, Topbar Portrait, Minimap icon, and Ability Icons.
  • Debut_Phantom_Assassin_Persona_Feature_4_Title: ALL-NEW ABILITY EFFECTS
  • Debut_Phantom_Assassin_Persona_Feature_4_Desc: Asan features all-new ability effects for Stifling Dagger, Phantom Strike, Blur, Fan of Knives, and Coup de Grace.
  • Debut_Phantom_Assassin_Persona_Feature_5_Title: 900+ PERSONA-EXCLUSIVE VOICE LINES
  • Debut_Phantom_Assassin_Persona_Feature_5_Desc: This Persona features a new performance with all-new voice lines. After a lifetime of disciplined isolation, Asan is ready to let his voice be heard.
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_PAPersona_Heading: Phantom Assassin Persona
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_PAPersona_Description: Raised in secret by outcast sisters of the Veiled Order, an exile now strikes from the shadows in an all-new Hero Persona. Reach Battle Level 296 to witness his dark journey unfold.

Heroes

  • Phantom Assassin: AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/fast reduced from 249 to 170 (-79)
  • Phantom Assassin: AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/faster reduced from 350 to 275 (-75)
  • Phantom Assassin: AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/fastest reduced from 450 to 350 (-100)
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotIndex with value of 8
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotName with value of head_persona_1
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Head_Phantom_Assassin_Persona
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/TextureWidth with value of 256
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/TextureHeight with value of 256
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/MaxPolygonsLOD0 with value of 1000
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/8/MaxPolygonsLOD1 with value of 500
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of armor_persona_1
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Armor_Phantom_Assassin_Persona
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/TextureWidth with value of 256
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/TextureHeight with value of 256
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/MaxPolygonsLOD0 with value of 1000
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/MaxPolygonsLOD1 with value of 500
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of legs_persona_1
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Legs_Phantom_Assassin_Persona
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/TextureWidth with value of 256
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/TextureHeight with value of 256
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/MaxPolygonsLOD0 with value of 1000
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/MaxPolygonsLOD1 with value of 500
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotIndex with value of 11
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotName with value of weapon_persona_1
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Weapon_Phantom_Assassin_Persona
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/TextureWidth with value of 256
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/TextureHeight with value of 256
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/MaxPolygonsLOD0 with value of 1000
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/MaxPolygonsLOD1 with value of 500
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotIndex with value of 12
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotName with value of taunt_persona_1
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Taunt
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/12/DisplayInLoadout with value of 1
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/13/SlotIndex with value of 13
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/13/SlotName with value of persona_selector
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute ItemSlots/13/SlotText with value of #LoadoutSlot_Persona_Selector
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute Persona/1/name with value of npc_dota_hero_phantom_assassin_persona1
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute Persona/1/Model with value of models/heroes/phantom_assassin_persona/phantom_assassin_persona.vmdl
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute animation_transitions/ACT_DOTA_IDLE/regular with value of 0.9
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute animation_transitions/ACT_DOTA_IDLE/aggressive with value of 0.9
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute animation_transitions/ACT_DOTA_RUN/regular with value of 1
  • Phantom Assassin: Added new attribute animation_transitions/ACT_DOTA_RUN/aggressive with value of 1

Abilities

  • Infest: Changed ability cooldown from 100/75/50 to empty value
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown/value with value of 20
  • Infest: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 100 75 50
  • Infest: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_scepter with value of =20

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win32 Depot 373302
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Simplified Chinese Depot 373309
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Common Depot 401535
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Win64 Depot 401536
  • Loading history…
