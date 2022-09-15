Performance optimization, part#2

Latest performance improvements

Smoother FPS and no freezes because of any in-game resources re-load.

For full game users

Please, switch to higher quality level. It must became much better!

Also you can return Water reflections, set visibility to maximum, increase "Particles amount" etc.

For demo users

Game settings will be reset to lowest in case of any significant FPS dropdown on start. So, try to switch to higher quality levels, increase Visibility Distance, return dynamic Time of Day etc.



