-Made sure lightning has HDR colors
-Reworked lightning particles
-Fixed skybox not showing up in lobby
-Fixed a capitalization iNcoNsiStEncy
-Made Mahlstrom particles a bit more transparent
Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 15 September 2022
v1.0.020
