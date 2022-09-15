 Skip to content

Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 15 September 2022

v1.0.020

Build 9525616

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Made sure lightning has HDR colors
-Reworked lightning particles
-Fixed skybox not showing up in lobby
-Fixed a capitalization iNcoNsiStEncy
-Made Mahlstrom particles a bit more transparent

Changed files in this update

