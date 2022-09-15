- LASERS
- Increased shield drop rate
- Tweaked garbage collection to attempt smoothing out frame drops
- Added upgrade: orbital speed
- Added upgrade: orbitals also trigger on-dash effects
- Tweaked effects when attempting to dash before cooldown completed
- Added dialogue on ultimate
Void Scrappers Prologue update for 15 September 2022
Build 0.19 notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
