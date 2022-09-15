 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Void Scrappers Prologue update for 15 September 2022

Build 0.19 notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9525581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • LASERS
  • Increased shield drop rate
  • Tweaked garbage collection to attempt smoothing out frame drops
  • Added upgrade: orbital speed
  • Added upgrade: orbitals also trigger on-dash effects
  • Tweaked effects when attempting to dash before cooldown completed
  • Added dialogue on ultimate

Changed files in this update

Depot 2126421
  • Loading history…
Depot 2126422
  • Loading history…
Depot 2126423
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link