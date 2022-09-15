Patch version 1.0.38

Hey there, tactics fans! I took a short break from getting Together in Battle ready for Steam Next Fest (happening in just a few short weeks!) to address some lingering issues with AI performance and knock out some bugs reported over the past few weeks.

Here are the new changes and improvements:

-- due to a typo, the code that was supposed to turn off path-clearing AI behaviors in very large maps did the exact opposite, causing big slow-downs in fights like Battle with Ebon Raban.

-- the game now tracks how long the AI is taking to decide on a move; it will now cut the calculations short if it's taking more than a couple of seconds and it's calculated at least one possible move. (This will make the AI a bit stupider in some situations, but the trade-off in terms of pacing is more than worth it.)

-- halved the delay after an AI character grabs an item sack before proceeding with the rest of the turn.

-- fixed: upon promoting or changing classes for proc gen golems, spriggats, and spirits, the game would overwrite the correct name of their portrait bodies, resulting in the game detecting a null portrait body and entirely replacing the portraits with a "human silhouette" placeholder.

-- fixed: an earlier fix that kept the game from spawning the dialogue menu when a dialogue tree was used purely to run a script with a Wait action and then EndConvImmediately, though it did fix that scenario, also ended up causing the dialogue menu to simply not spawn at all in dialogue trees that include EndConvImmediately in the initial branch following an "if"-type action, whether the end of the conversation was triggered or not. This resulted in situations where EndConvImmediately wasn't triggered but the dialogue could not be advanced, essentially freezing the game (e.g. [spoiler]as when leaving Fera's room without the map after Fera had left the room herself[/spoiler]). The game now only suppresses the dialogue menu based on detection of an untriggered EndConvImmediately in the first branch if it also determines that there is no speaker, no dialogue text, and no more than a single reply option in that branch (i.e. there is no actual dialogue to display to the player).

-- fixed: the game would throw a range error in the promotion screen if you managed to promote [spoiler]Gunther Lathe[/spoiler].

-- fixed: in some situations, a bad move-and-hit AI move could freeze the game.

-- fixed: in some circumstances, the AddPortrait action could produce a null error.