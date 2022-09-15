 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Periphery update for 15 September 2022

Patch September 15th.

Share · View all patches · Build 9525562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where units under certain conditions were not loaded onto a transport ship.
  • The built-in wiki did not mention this, but the maximum group size is 256. It used to be that if you select more, then the units stopped listening to orders. Now it is impossible to select more than 256.
  • Storage renamed to hub.
  • Now, when the hub is destroyed, the owner of the hub loses the Nth part of the influence, here N is the number of hubs before the destruction. For example, if there were 10 hubs, the owner loses 1/10 of the influence. If there were 2 hubs, loses half of the influence. If it was the only hub, the influence becomes zero.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1873751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link