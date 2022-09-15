- Fixed a bug where units under certain conditions were not loaded onto a transport ship.
- The built-in wiki did not mention this, but the maximum group size is 256. It used to be that if you select more, then the units stopped listening to orders. Now it is impossible to select more than 256.
- Storage renamed to hub.
- Now, when the hub is destroyed, the owner of the hub loses the Nth part of the influence, here N is the number of hubs before the destruction. For example, if there were 10 hubs, the owner loses 1/10 of the influence. If there were 2 hubs, loses half of the influence. If it was the only hub, the influence becomes zero.
Periphery update for 15 September 2022
Patch September 15th.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update