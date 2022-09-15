Hi, folks!

This small update includes some bug fixes:

A block being highlighted in the correct position during preview mode;

The introductory text in level one is cut depending on the monitor resolution;

Train wagons placed on wrong blocks when shuffling under certain conditions;

Train animation starting with inverted wagons under certain conditions.

Thank you so much for playing Island Cities! And especially to those who pointed out the issues.

Please continue to post your feedback and suggestions in the Community Hub.