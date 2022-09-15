 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Island Cities update for 15 September 2022

Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 9525357 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, folks!
This small update includes some bug fixes:

  • A block being highlighted in the correct position during preview mode;
  • The introductory text in level one is cut depending on the monitor resolution;
  • Train wagons placed on wrong blocks when shuffling under certain conditions;
  • Train animation starting with inverted wagons under certain conditions.

Thank you so much for playing Island Cities! And especially to those who pointed out the issues.
Please continue to post your feedback and suggestions in the Community Hub.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2093901
  • Loading history…
Depot 2093902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link