Shady Lewd Kart update for 15 September 2022

Shady Lewd Kart x Bonetown x House Party!

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hey peeps here is the update for Shady Lewd Kart! Its been a long road! But I thank you for all the support and waiting for myself and the team! As you can see in the image. There is a LOT to unlock and try! If you missed the Shady Lewd Kart Direct you can watch it here:

Frank from House Party, Franks Adventure and Dealer from Under the Witch are just some of the crazy new changes coming to this lewd allstars game!

If you encounter any major bugs please stop by our discord and drop them in the bugs section. We will fix them asap! For now, get out there, meet the new racers and enjoy the hell out of these lewds!

