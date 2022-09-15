STRIDE - Arena Update

Hey striders!

A new content update is here, bringing major changes and improvements to the single-player Arena Mode, as well as other enhancements.

ARENA MODE REWORK

Arena runs are now capped at 20 minutes. After this time, the run ends even if the player is still alive, and the final score is displayed.

As you progress, the quests and the Arena itself evolve, increasing the difficulty.

Quest Changes

Eliminate Enemies - improved.

• Time to complete this quest decreases with each completed quest (to a certain minimum limit).

• The number of enemies to kill increases every 2nd quest (up to 5 enemies in total). After the 6th quest, new enemies start using grenades.

• The rate of fire of enemies also increases with each completed quest. Kill Drones - improved.

• Time to complete this quest decreases with each completed quest (to a certain minimum limit).

• The number of drones to kill increases every 2nd quest (up to 5 drones in total). After the 6th quest, drones start spawning air mines. After the 10th quest, drones get weapons and engage the player within a certain range.

• The flight speed and manoeuvrability of drones also increase with each completed quest. Hack the Data - improved.

• Time to complete this quest decreases with each completed quest (to a certain minimum limit).

• The flight speed of the drone increases with each completed task, as well as the time it takes to hack it. Reach Zones - removed from the game. Collect Cases - removed from the game. Hook the Drone - removed from the game.

More Verticality and New Interiors

Explore a bunch of new rooms and buildings on the map.

Neutral Drones

Drones, originally introduced in the Hook the Drone quest, now fly around the map rather chaotically, creating dynamic grappling points for the player.

Money and Upgrades

Suitcases (previously used for the Collect Cases quest) now spawn randomly on the map. For collecting them, the player gets money that can be exchanged for temporary upgrades or consumables (new weapons, the laser sight, health packs, etc.). To buy upgrades, find a vending machine.

Increasing Difficulty

Just like the new quests, the Arena itself becomes more and more difficult as the player progresses.

The number of enemies and traps increases over time, while the number of neutral drones goes down. To balance this, the number and quality of available updates gradually increases.

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS

• Arena leaderboards have been reset.

• Time Run levels now unlock progressively. Complete the first level to unlock the next one, and so on.

• The tutorial has been updated.

• New models for enemies.

• Bug fixes and other enhancements.

Have fun and let us know what you think!

Feel free to share your feedback and found bugs in our Discord community.

Cheers,

Joy Way