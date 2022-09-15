20220916 patch note

-Platforming tip tutorial is added on 3-2
-Fixed a bug where you could constantly hit Blucher at the end of 3-2
-Wraith Heart's hitbox is a bit adjusted
-Camera collider is slightly adjusted in 3-1
Magenta Horizon Playtest update for 15 September 2022
