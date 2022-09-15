 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Invasion: Neo Earth update for 15 September 2022

Update 1.6.0 - Combat Mechanics, fixes and forcefields

Share · View all patches · Build 9524999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Neo Earthers!

September's update 1.6.0 brings forth some big changes in combat mechanics and balancing plus forcefield animations and a whole host of fixes. This could well be one of the last updates before leaving early access on October 7th, however even after full release I will still be addressing any bugs that emerge, with planned new content for things like mission packs and new units also on the cards.

Combat mechanics changes - introducing the 'PWR' stat

Previously the combat system would use the weapon's dmg lo stat to try beat the target's defense, now a dedicated 'PWR' stat is used instead. The PWR stat determines whether a weapon will do only it's minimum damage to a target or do random damage between the low and high range.

PWR => DEF = random damaged done (dmg lo - dmg hi).

if PWR is equal or higher than the target's DEF then random damage between the lo and hi ranges is
deducted from target's HP.

PWR < DEF = damage done (dmg lo only).

if PWR is less than the target's DEf then only the low damage is done.

Cover bonus system for infantry units:

Due to being able to conceal themselves easier than vehicles, Infantry-type units now get a +2 DEF bonus for moving to a square with terrain that provides cover such as forests, hills, fields of cacti, craters etc. Doing so displays a shield icon above the unit sprite and in the UI bar. Naturally enemies can now do the same.

Fixes:
  • Experimental fix for the phase/turn bar and phase cooldown icon appearing too far down the screen on some monitors
  • Fix for shadows not appearing on newly risen soldier zombies
  • Improved the phase cooldown icon
Forcefields:

Added forcefield animations for when an enemy is hit by an attack that it is resistant against

Balancing:

Enemies:

  • Alien egg DEF lowered to 3
  • Cyber Wasp and Fire Wasp DEF lowered to 12
  • removed some enemies from Desert and Floodplain maps to prevent overcrowding

Weapon range adjustments:

  • plasma rail cannon range 3>5
  • shredder cannon range 5>3
  • scatter lance range 4>3
  • heavy beamer range 4>3
  • gatling cycler range 3>4
  • all heavy aircraft weapons set to range 4

Changed files in this update

Depot 1660584
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link