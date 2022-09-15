 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 15 September 2022

Update #61 - Ver. 0.6.1b - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

Information

Update #61 is a bit smaller than planned due to technical issues and preparations for the free zombie DLC and character selection. However, this update contains a few important features.

News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062

News about the upcoming update for the free zombie DLC: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370399023503749662

This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed

Changes

  • The destruction of the palm tree was improved.

  • The destruction of the banana tree was improved.

  • The destruction of the fallen tree was improved.

  • The destruction of the tree stump was improved.

  • The destruction of the tree was improved.

  • The destruction of a rock has been improved.

  • The respawn time of the trees has been changed from 40 to 60 minutes.

  • The "Kill Player" button in the pause menu has been changed to "Teleport" (you will now be teleported to the starting area or a nearby location) (Without losing your inventory).

  • The interaction timer for the following items has been removed:

  • Stone
  • Fibers
  • Garbage
  • Mushroom

New

  • From now on, the days are counted and saved.

  • The time of day is now saved and loaded.

  • Adjustments made in the main menu

  • You can now use the hash key to free yourself.

  • You can now use the teleport to free yourself.

  • Authentication of the game

  • Steam achievements added

  • Authentication
  • Swimming
  • Paraglider
  • Multiplayer
  • FIVE DAYS

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

  • Performance improvement

  • Text revised German

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • KeepUp Survival - Zombie Expansion DLC (Free)

  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.

  • Interaction with more details - In preparation

  • Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.

  • Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.

Videos

