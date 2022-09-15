Update #61 - Ver. 0.6.1b - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?
Follow these steps:
- [FAQ / EN] You have problems since an update?
- [FAQ / EN] Game Crashes / Fatal Error / Loading a Savegame?
Information
Update #61 is a bit smaller than planned due to technical issues and preparations for the free zombie DLC and character selection. However, this update contains a few important features.
News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062
News about the upcoming update for the free zombie DLC: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370399023503749662
This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
Changes
-
The destruction of the palm tree was improved.
-
The destruction of the banana tree was improved.
-
The destruction of the fallen tree was improved.
-
The destruction of the tree stump was improved.
-
The destruction of the tree was improved.
-
The destruction of a rock has been improved.
-
The respawn time of the trees has been changed from 40 to 60 minutes.
-
The "Kill Player" button in the pause menu has been changed to "Teleport" (you will now be teleported to the starting area or a nearby location) (Without losing your inventory).
-
The interaction timer for the following items has been removed:
- Stone
- Fibers
- Garbage
- Mushroom
New
-
From now on, the days are counted and saved.
-
The time of day is now saved and loaded.
-
Adjustments made in the main menu
-
You can now use the hash key to free yourself.
-
You can now use the teleport to free yourself.
-
Authentication of the game
-
Steam achievements added
- Authentication
- Swimming
- Paraglider
- Multiplayer
- FIVE DAYS
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
-
Performance improvement
-
Text revised German
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
-
KeepUp Survival - Zombie Expansion DLC (Free)
-
Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
-
Interaction with more details - In preparation
-
Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.
-
Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.
Weitere Spiele
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1843710/KeepUp_Hunter/
Follow me on social media!
- Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/flitzpiepeoo
- Steam Franchise https://store.steampowered.com/curator/40590839
- Twitter https://twitter.com/Flitzpiepe_o0
- Discord https://discord.gg/xGHBzyBJtG
- YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxCCohvCAKiskQSrduGVPvg
- TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@flitzpiepe_o.0
- Facebook https://www.facebook.com/flitzpiepeo0
Changed files in this update