Update #61 - Ver. 0.6.1b - 22

Follow these steps:

Information

Update #61 is a bit smaller than planned due to technical issues and preparations for the free zombie DLC and character selection. However, this update contains a few important features.

News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062

News about the upcoming update for the free zombie DLC: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370399023503749662

Fixes

Other problems fixed

Changes

The destruction of the palm tree was improved.

The destruction of the banana tree was improved.

The destruction of the fallen tree was improved.

The destruction of the tree stump was improved.

The destruction of the tree was improved.

The destruction of a rock has been improved.

The respawn time of the trees has been changed from 40 to 60 minutes.

The "Kill Player" button in the pause menu has been changed to "Teleport" (you will now be teleported to the starting area or a nearby location) (Without losing your inventory).

The interaction timer for the following items has been removed:

Stone

Fibers

Garbage

Mushroom

New

From now on, the days are counted and saved.

The time of day is now saved and loaded.

Adjustments made in the main menu

You can now use the hash key to free yourself.

You can now use the teleport to free yourself.

Authentication of the game

Steam achievements added

Authentication

Swimming

Paraglider

Multiplayer

FIVE DAYS

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

Performance improvement

Text revised German

Known issues

Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

KeepUp Survival - Zombie Expansion DLC (Free)

Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.

Interaction with more details - In preparation

Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.

Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.

Videos



