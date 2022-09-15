- CHAPTER #12 - THE BACKGROUND TO THE STORY

These weeks I have received good advice and feedback from the player Almarod, and from the game designer of ArchRebel: Tactics, Ularis Badler. Thank you, my friends.

This update includes a lot of improvements, among which we can highlight the change of the combat music, graphical improvements, and above all an improvement in the background of the HEROES OF BOOK & PAPER stories, emphasizing the lore in general.

I also want to tell you that the next story 'The Ring of King Agmar' is well underway, and I hope to have it completed and uploaded in a few weeks. The wait will be worth it, as I'm making it with a lot of love and care, trying to make it a great story down to the smallest detail. Thanks for your patience.

Chnagelog: 0.6.9:

IMPROVEMENTS

The alignment of elements on the character selection page has been improved. (Credits: Ularis Badle)

Now also avoids the flickering of the character images when you select them on the character selection page.

Course flickering is now avoided when swiping the Cooking and Alchemy buttons on the level up page.

The flickering of the value change in character alignment is avoided.

The mountain graphics looked very poor to me, so I have improved and changed them.

Improvement of the initial image of the "Song of Kings & Wars" story (the one showing flags of the kingdoms).

Modified and fixed the battlefield image size ('Song of Kings & Wars' story).

The image of the interior of Grauler's hut has been improved ('The Cobra's Ark story).

The image of the end of adventure story 'The Barbarian', has been improved.

Changed and improved images of dead goblin, and lieutenant of the Cobra Prince (dead too).

Some of the texts of the adventures have been enriched with more lore.

ADDED

Added new story event ('The Cobra's Ark' story): 'Bitten by a snake'. Now you have to be more careful when exploring the Jungle.

Added option to be able to use food on the deserted island for survival (Various stories)

Added the option to use the LUCK spell when falling into the sea in the 'Song of Kings & Wars' adventure.

Added Deep one as a possible enemy when travelling by ship ('Song of Kings & Wars' story).

CHANGES

The music of the combats has been changed. The music you will listen to in your battles is now by Joel Steudler.

Increased the Wisdom level to obtain the spell 'Glacial Blast' from the swamp runes in the quest 'The Funeral March' by 1.

Changed a possible spell granted by the swamp runes in the story 'The Funeral March'. Instead of granting the Light spell they now grant the Protect spell (Except for Priest characters).

The descriptions of the kingdoms of Aslona and Caebrend at the beginning of the 'Song of Kings & Wars' adventure have been expanded to delve deeper into the game's lore.

The final texts of the story 'Song of the Kings & Wars' have been modified to make them more epic (or more dramatic).

For Lore reasons, the possible option to ride to the Impassable Mountains, which could have been in the adventure 'Your first adventure', has been changed to: Ride to the nearby mountains (the Impassable Mountains were really far away from that place).

The location of the Serpent Tower and the path leading to it in the story 'The Barbarian' has been changed, in order to better place the general locations in the overall lore of the game. This tower will no longer be in the North, it will be in the East.

The image of the dragon has been modified ('Song of the Kings & Wars' story).

In anticipation of having different types of dragons in the future, the only one dragon in the game (for now) is labelled as a 'Green Dragon', and has the attribute of poison.

I have changed the images of the Wizard cloak and the Magic cloak (rare items).

Changed the size of the Kobold.

BUGSFIXES