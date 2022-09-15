Update 1.4.3l

Hello, crusaders!
We’ve prepared a hot-fix 1.4.3l (1.4.4d for macOS) with some very important changes:
- Firstly, we’ve fixed the issue with Chinese font. We apologize to our Chinese players for the inconvenience, and we are working on a plan to prevent such issues from happening in the future;
- Secondly, we’ve listened to your feedback regarding the Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC, and you’ve provided some very convincing arguments why the Last Azlanti mode should be optional. So, if you start a new game in the rogue-like mode, you can opt out of Last Azlanti, and have multiple saves. However, please keep in mind that to get a tailwind for the next party, you still need to let your current party perish. More changes for the DLC are planned in the next updates.
- We’ve also fixed a snowy island in the rogue-like mode that could cause the game to crash, so if you encountered this issue, you can continue playing now.
Changed files in this update