Realms Deep 2022 Discount

As announced previously, Extraneum will be 25% off for one week, starting... right now!!
Don't forget to check out realmsdeep.game for the Realms Deep 2022 online event, which will showcase a plethora of retro first person shooters like Extraneum, from Friday to Sunday, September 16-18 2022!
In addition, an update has just been released for Extraneum (v0.8.7). It includes the following changes;
- Fixed UI sounds not playing
- Made the Flayer Spawns sometimes move around when hit instead of making a bee line for the player
- The automap saves its settings between levels
- You can't buy stuff when your inventory is full anymore
- Added new difficulty options in between the hard and easy difficulties
- Made the secrets appear orange on the automap when you previously found them
- Money drops are now a single item that is worth an arbitrary amount
- The item icons on the store UI no longer block the mouse cursor
Episode 2 is still being worked on, but life is getting in the way and so is my mental health, so I might have to keep it on hold for a little while in order to recharge myself. Rest assured that work will resume very soon however.
As always, thank you for your support, and stay awesome! :)
David
Changed files in this update