Realms Deep 2022 Discount

As announced previously, Extraneum will be 25% off for one week, starting... right now!!

Don't forget to check out realmsdeep.game for the Realms Deep 2022 online event, which will showcase a plethora of retro first person shooters like Extraneum, from Friday to Sunday, September 16-18 2022!

In addition, an update has just been released for Extraneum (v0.8.7). It includes the following changes;

Fixed UI sounds not playing

Made the Flayer Spawns sometimes move around when hit instead of making a bee line for the player

The automap saves its settings between levels

You can't buy stuff when your inventory is full anymore

Added new difficulty options in between the hard and easy difficulties

Made the secrets appear orange on the automap when you previously found them

Money drops are now a single item that is worth an arbitrary amount

The item icons on the store UI no longer block the mouse cursor

Episode 2 is still being worked on, but life is getting in the way and so is my mental health, so I might have to keep it on hold for a little while in order to recharge myself. Rest assured that work will resume very soon however.

As always, thank you for your support, and stay awesome! :)

David