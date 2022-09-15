 Skip to content

Extraneum update for 15 September 2022

Realms Deep 2022 Discount

Last edited by Wendy

As announced previously, Extraneum will be 25% off for one week, starting... right now!!

Don't forget to check out realmsdeep.game for the Realms Deep 2022 online event, which will showcase a plethora of retro first person shooters like Extraneum, from Friday to Sunday, September 16-18 2022!

In addition, an update has just been released for Extraneum (v0.8.7). It includes the following changes;

  • Fixed UI sounds not playing
  • Made the Flayer Spawns sometimes move around when hit instead of making a bee line for the player
  • The automap saves its settings between levels
  • You can't buy stuff when your inventory is full anymore
  • Added new difficulty options in between the hard and easy difficulties
  • Made the secrets appear orange on the automap when you previously found them
  • Money drops are now a single item that is worth an arbitrary amount
  • The item icons on the store UI no longer block the mouse cursor

Episode 2 is still being worked on, but life is getting in the way and so is my mental health, so I might have to keep it on hold for a little while in order to recharge myself. Rest assured that work will resume very soon however.

As always, thank you for your support, and stay awesome! :)

David

