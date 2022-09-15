Pirates Chronicle Hot Fix 🔥

As the 1st week of Pirates Chronicle comes to an end we would like to address some issues which slipped into the game !

Thanks to our great community for pointing out problems which they`ve encountered !

Fixed issue were boats randomly weren't disappearing on the land

Fixed coop player direction markers to display proper flag instead of beige ball for clients

Fixed coop problems with bridge on Undead island

Fixed collision of drum staying mid-water near Krakenbob arena

Fixed randomly immortal skeletons

Fixed issue where few Spacerace items were incorrectly managed by inventory filters

Fixed some stuck spots and out of boundaries around the Pirate level

Fixed some boats being locked after restarting level - make suwre to get near dount and pirate ship traders so boats will be yours once and for all

Fixed water on Volcano Spa after completing the island

Fixed totem masks to destroy properly on Voodoo island

Fixed collision on ground in the middle of Capital

Tweaked shallow water around Undead island

Tweaked VFX on Spider AI

Fixed main menu objectives not closing properly

Fixed spelling on Mooncake costume

Tweaks around knocking down trees and palms

Balance fixes of Lava Boss

Plunger no longer shines after being used

Even more minor fixes !

Yarr !