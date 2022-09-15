 Skip to content

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles update for 15 September 2022

Pirates Chronicle Hot Fix 🔥

Share · View all patches · Build 9524749 · Last edited by Wendy

As the 1st week of Pirates Chronicle comes to an end we would like to address some issues which slipped into the game !

Thanks to our great community for pointing out problems which they`ve encountered !

  • Fixed issue were boats randomly weren't disappearing on the land
  • Fixed coop player direction markers to display proper flag instead of beige ball for clients
  • Fixed coop problems with bridge on Undead island
  • Fixed collision of drum staying mid-water near Krakenbob arena
  • Fixed randomly immortal skeletons
  • Fixed issue where few Spacerace items were incorrectly managed by inventory filters
  • Fixed some stuck spots and out of boundaries around the Pirate level
  • Fixed some boats being locked after restarting level - make suwre to get near dount and pirate ship traders so boats will be yours once and for all
  • Fixed water on Volcano Spa after completing the island
  • Fixed totem masks to destroy properly on Voodoo island
  • Fixed collision on ground in the middle of Capital
  • Tweaked shallow water around Undead island
  • Tweaked VFX on Spider AI
  • Fixed main menu objectives not closing properly
  • Fixed spelling on Mooncake costume
  • Tweaks around knocking down trees and palms
  • Balance fixes of Lava Boss
  • Plunger no longer shines after being used
  • Even more minor fixes !

Yarr !

