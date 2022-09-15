Pirates Chronicle Hot Fix 🔥

As the 1st week of Pirates Chronicle comes to an end we would like to address some issues which slipped into the game !
Thanks to our great community for pointing out problems which they`ve encountered !
- Fixed issue were boats randomly weren't disappearing on the land
- Fixed coop player direction markers to display proper flag instead of beige ball for clients
- Fixed coop problems with bridge on Undead island
- Fixed collision of drum staying mid-water near Krakenbob arena
- Fixed randomly immortal skeletons
- Fixed issue where few Spacerace items were incorrectly managed by inventory filters
- Fixed some stuck spots and out of boundaries around the Pirate level
- Fixed some boats being locked after restarting level - make suwre to get near dount and pirate ship traders so boats will be yours once and for all
- Fixed water on Volcano Spa after completing the island
- Fixed totem masks to destroy properly on Voodoo island
- Fixed collision on ground in the middle of Capital
- Tweaked shallow water around Undead island
- Tweaked VFX on Spider AI
- Fixed main menu objectives not closing properly
- Fixed spelling on Mooncake costume
- Tweaks around knocking down trees and palms
- Balance fixes of Lava Boss
- Plunger no longer shines after being used
- Even more minor fixes !
Yarr !
