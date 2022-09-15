Now you can fly an airplane in EQDRIVE.IO
On Katadhin Island and Madeira Island maps
you can find an Airport spawn point suitable for taking off and landing an airplane.
We are continuing to working on the game to add ships
and thrill rides from theme parks as we promised last month.
They might be available next week.
We might also add more airplanes but currently only one airplane is available in the game.
EQDRIVE.IO update for 15 September 2022
Airplane Update
