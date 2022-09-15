 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EarthRoyale update for 15 September 2022

V11.00.02

Share · View all patches · Build 9524723 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where the game freezes after a country lose their capital in a specific way
  • Fixed bug where the event/mode editing menu in paint mode didn't work
  • Removed the "Back" button in the event/mode editing menu in paintmode that did nothing
  • Fixed the header placement in the event/mode editing menu in paintmode
  • Fixed the Buddhist typo in split event
  • Added a added disasters slider to the paintmode
  • Colonial chance and added disasters is now counted in savefile
  • shrink is now always based around the countries ingame capital

Changed files in this update

Depot 2016221
  • Loading history…
Depot 2016222
  • Loading history…
Depot 2016223
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link