- Fixed bug where the game freezes after a country lose their capital in a specific way
- Fixed bug where the event/mode editing menu in paint mode didn't work
- Removed the "Back" button in the event/mode editing menu in paintmode that did nothing
- Fixed the header placement in the event/mode editing menu in paintmode
- Fixed the Buddhist typo in split event
- Added a added disasters slider to the paintmode
- Colonial chance and added disasters is now counted in savefile
- shrink is now always based around the countries ingame capital
EarthRoyale update for 15 September 2022
V11.00.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
