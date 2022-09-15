Hotfix 19.10 - Turn Sequence Bug Fix

Bug Fixes
Fixed issue where when retrying a battle after losing, the enemy team would act first
Fixed issue where Twisted Soul of the Forest still had a Regenerating tag
General Changes
Forest Treants now cannot spawn before level 3
