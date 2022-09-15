Friends!
We are happy to inform you that the global update on Steam platform is already available for download!
Please note a few important points:
-
Players will be launched into servers by 200 people. The limit will increase every 20-30 minutes to avoid overloading the servers.
-
Skill reset will be free once every 24 hours until 15.10.22 so that players can adapt to the new character development system.
-
All characters will be transferred to the railway station in Lyubech.
-
The karma of all characters will be reset to zero to avoid problems when leaving the location.
-
Items that are planned to be removed from the game will not be removed immediately with the release of the update. They will also remain in the warehouse / in the player's inventory, and will be gradually removed from the game.
We recommend selling them to merchants.
And, of course, a patch note!
You can check it out at the link: https://stalker.so/news/global-noye-obnovleniye-na-platformakh-steam-i-my-games
Thank you for staying with us!
Sincerely,
SO team.
Changed files in this update