Share · View all patches · Build 9524570 · Last edited 15 September 2022 – 19:06:17 UTC by Wendy

Friends!

We are happy to inform you that the global update on Steam platform is already available for download!

Please note a few important points:

Players will be launched into servers by 200 people. The limit will increase every 20-30 minutes to avoid overloading the servers.

Skill reset will be free once every 24 hours until 15.10.22 so that players can adapt to the new character development system.

All characters will be transferred to the railway station in Lyubech.

The karma of all characters will be reset to zero to avoid problems when leaving the location.

Items that are planned to be removed from the game will not be removed immediately with the release of the update. They will also remain in the warehouse / in the player's inventory, and will be gradually removed from the game.

We recommend selling them to merchants.

And, of course, a patch note!

You can check it out at the link: https://stalker.so/news/global-noye-obnovleniye-na-platformakh-steam-i-my-games

Thank you for staying with us!

Sincerely,

SO team.