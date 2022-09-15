Are you ready to 4x4? - Update

Bugfixes

fix - Insufficient funds when using the bus

fix - Insufficient funds on some buyable item

New

added - New drivable car

added - New shop at Balarsk

added - New quest at Balarsk

added - New offroad wheels

added - Vintage relics and findable items

added - New road

added - Two new engine

added - New items to buy and find

added - New consumables

added - Renting off the player house

added - New scenery objects

added - Romanian immigrants

Changed

changed - Increased factory buying prices

These were in the previous hotfixes:

fix - Ludu engine no sound

fix - Ludu back doors don't save if they are open

fix - ludu wreck cannot be moved

fix - missing colliders

fix - visible ai path

fix - betting money cheat

fix - balarsk consumer goods selling price

changed - replace littlebee turbo earrape sound

fix - Wheels were degrading way too fast

changed - Adjusted vehicle driveability

changed - Softened ludu suspension

changed - Softened poloska suspension

changed - Adjusted wheel grip

fix - Floating engine when turbo is attached

added - New dirt road

added - New ruins

added - New quest at Fryburger's

fix - Buying Balarsk factory doesn’t save sometimes

fix - Wrong name for torch

fix - Can't take out factory profits when player has less than 15.000 SD

fix - Ai can't take turn near Gurinsk

changed - Car wrecks can be picked up with F2