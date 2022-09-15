Are you ready to 4x4? - Update

Bugfixes
fix - Insufficient funds when using the bus
fix - Insufficient funds on some buyable item
New
added - New drivable car
added - New shop at Balarsk
added - New quest at Balarsk
added - New offroad wheels
added - Vintage relics and findable items
added - New road
added - Two new engine
added - New items to buy and find
added - New consumables
added - Renting off the player house
added - New scenery objects
added - Romanian immigrants
Changed
changed - Increased factory buying prices
These were in the previous hotfixes:
fix - Ludu engine no sound
fix - Ludu back doors don't save if they are open
fix - ludu wreck cannot be moved
fix - missing colliders
fix - visible ai path
fix - betting money cheat
fix - balarsk consumer goods selling price
changed - replace littlebee turbo earrape sound
fix - Wheels were degrading way too fast
changed - Adjusted vehicle driveability
changed - Softened ludu suspension
changed - Softened poloska suspension
changed - Adjusted wheel grip
fix - Floating engine when turbo is attached
added - New dirt road
added - New ruins
added - New quest at Fryburger's
fix - Buying Balarsk factory doesn’t save sometimes
fix - Wrong name for torch
fix - Can't take out factory profits when player has less than 15.000 SD
fix - Ai can't take turn near Gurinsk
changed - Car wrecks can be picked up with F2
Changed files in this update