Update 2.2.316. New opening story, mining camp and animal traits!

In this update, we have added an introductory story and continue to rework the tutorial. The Mining Camp has also appeared in Iteria with new quests, and animals can now get unique perks! We are also preparing several cosmetic packs and decoration equip slot mechanics (will be added in the next update).

Thank you very much for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

New tutorial:

Added an introductory part of the tutorial. This is a small plot story about how a character gets to Elion. (Tutorial on Elion is still in the process of being revised and will be updated later).

Here it is worth making a digression about why the work on this part of the game takes a long time. In addition to the new story, quests, locations and characters, it was necessary to work out a lot of mechanics and tools that are not so noticeable to the player: displaying additional hints, changeable NPC replicas depending on events, quests with multiple tasks, automatic completion of quests where it is more convenient, special settings for the tutorial such as non-consumable stamina or disabling combat music, the mechanics of several “levels” for the minimap and icons on it, working with the camera, blocking objects of interaction until the necessary quest occurs - this is only part of the additional unnoticeable work. We will also use many of these tools in the future, for the main part of the game.

Mining camp:

Added a small settlement in Iteria - a mining camp. You can interact with the inhabitants of the settlement for new quests (regular and daily) and trade.

A separate quest chain has been added (starts at the blacksmith in Hartfurt), after completing which daily quests in the camp will be available.

Added over 20 new daily quests for miners.

Added 2 types of unique mining food.

Animal husbandry:

Now, when mating and producing resources, animals will age, and when it reaches the maximum level of age, it will stop producing offspring and resources.

Baby animal at birth now has a small chance to receive a unique bonus.

The chance to get a unique bonus is increased if the parent also has a bonus (per each parent).

Added more than 15 unique bonuses for each type of animal.

Improvements and other changes:

The display of the experience gained has become clearer (you can immediately see how much is left to the level).

Added Acid Fertilizer and Rot Fertilizer.

Increased the chance of getting gallbladders.

The plague dragon now has a special area attack, be careful.

Reworked the final room with the Beetle boss.

Reduced the requirements to use Ploughman and Carpenter's Inspiration effects.

The Ploughman effect now has a bonus to the speed of building beds.

Updated graphics of the exterior of the church.

Increased the base satiety of all raw food.

Improved some interface elements.

In stores, you can now buy popular goods not by 1 piece, but by a stack.

Fixes: