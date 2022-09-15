SALE NOW ON! | 505 GAMES PUBLISHER SALE!

Attention Marines!!!

It's time for your regularly scheduled roll call!

I've noticed a few of you have been missing leg day - so let's rectify that RIGHT NOW!

3,2,1...

RIGHT LUNGE

LEFT LUNGE

RIGHT LUNGE

LEFT LUNGE

NOW A ONE MINUTE SQUAT - FEEL THE BURN! ...Ok, three seconds is good enough.

Now you all feel refreshed, it's time to get back to Mars and say hello to your fellow squad members.

From the September 15th 18:00 BST to the September 22nd 18:00 BST, The 505 Games Publisher Sale is on!

That means shiny things for less - like 50% off Red Solstice 2: Survivors!

Plenty of time to find new recruits to help fight the infestation or to get back in the game and kick some STROL butt with granny! She is still going strong! (Apparently she makes a great Zombie Fat cheek stew.)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/768520/Red_Solstice_2_Survivors/

We have even more offers - enough to scare the STROL back to their hive holes.

🔻20% OFF DLCs

🔻20% OFF SEASON PASS

🔻30% OFF EXECUTOR ARMOR

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1751750/Red_Solstice_2_Survivors__Season_Pass/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2012090/Red_Solstice_2_Survivors__MERCS/



Patch Notes 2.78

NOTEABLE

• Tweaked and changed almost every vehicle weapon

• Players can now use callouts while inside vehicle

• Vehicle batteries won't spawn if there are no drivable vehicles on level

• Added new media player to reduce issues people were having with videos

OPTIMIZATION

• Did major network optimization for host regarding frequent updates on both players and monsters

• General optimization on various actors

• Major optimization of minimap

• Optimized colony doors skeletal meshes

SKILLS

• Assault and Hellfire skill duration increased to 40 seconds

• Flameburst duration on last 3 levels is 3 - 6 - 9

• Scan area slot size reduced to 1

• High ex rounds slot size reduced to 2

• Scan area now applies 3% damage taken buff to monsters

• Removed slow from communication skill, added up to -50% energy regeneration while skill is active

GENERAL

• Player bullets will no longer get blocked by windows if crouched

• Energize capacitator skill now displays proper duration in the skill description

• Ammo saver and ammo link should not result in near infinitive ammo anymore

• Turrets now target close targets

• Door blocker will now highlight open doors too

• Mines can no longer be placed on top of flaming pipes

• Command drones should work properly on client now(visually)

• Driller animation fix

• A lot of map bug fixes

• Fix for STROL Marine weapons being visible in fog of war

• Fix of HUD re-scaling after opening player stat widget

• Fix for player not being able to see their own ping

• Fix for Attractor being able to be used on regions with 5+ infestation

• Fix for automatic scan that happens after entering the World Map for the first time

• Fix for Engineer Battery not displaying restricted placement particle while inside of Firebase

• Fix for items spawning underground on some prefabs

• Fix for player not being able to use Zipline on Castle prefab

• Fix for doors that were not displayed on the minimap on Shadow War map

• Fix for client players not being rewarded for completing tasks

• Fixed gunship spam on New Hope

GAMEPAD

• A lot of QOL and changes to gamepad, cursor mode is now available RB + D-pad Up

• Minimap buttons hidden when using gamepad

• Tutorial popup is now gamepad navigable

• Fix for gamepad being able to open multiple ready confirmation menus

UI

• Added wave info and mission time in session list

• Added display to vehicle loading in loadout

• New vehicle mods display for loadout with hover tooltips

• M.E.R.C.S. skin won't show twice in the list if player has both M.E.R.C.S. and season pass

• Players will get a revival information if they are being revived from other sources then player

• Added map legend for refuel station on map

• Vehicle artillery mod data display fix

• Added new line for weapon info for ammo cost per shot

• Fix for Elysium orders not accepting clicks well

• Player vehicles will no longer unequip when changing classes

• Removed conceal description for stimulants

• Rank tooltip will always show requirements now

MISSIONS

• STROL Lair

-Swapped shiva with QIED

-Deploy beacon radius is smaller

-Moved radius closer to whale

• Wasteland Skirmish

-Removed convoy blocker from dam road

-Adjusted a spline that was too close to object that can't die

-Fixed train detection positions to prevent blocker

-Adjusted locations of teleporter pads

-Set spawn points (non-internal ones) for min dis 4k and max to 12k

-Fixed pickup locations

-Fixed items going behind gates

-Fix to monster floor so it covers the entire map now

• M.E.R.C.S. Underground Skirmish

-Tweaked connectors

• Allied Defense

-Added a refuel station to spawn

• Fallen Fury

-Updated friendly marines

• Questionable Cannon Secondary Mission

-Set fail timer of first objective to 5 mins instead of being infinite

• Big Sister Is Watching You

-Fixed gunship spam

• Swamp Colony

-Fixed west gate middle that blocked convoys from leaving

• Rise Of The Reapers

-Set enemy reapers to be just spawned in opposed to called down and the spawn.

• Radiant Frogs

-Removed the Condatis soldier dying as a fail condition as players struggled to understand why they failed when they died.

• Outskirts Skirmish map

-Updated what missions can spawn there

-Added some support locations

• Traitors Grand Skirmish

-Overhauled the mission chain to be more updated and interesting

-Fixed various bugs

• Flesh City Skirmish

-Added more grand skirmish missions to the map

• Shadow War Part 3

-Swapped deploy shiva with QIED

-Fixed an issue where whale did not show up

• Starship Grand Skirmish

-Updated HB marines

-Adjusted hold radius to better fill base

-Gave correct HASTAC targeting system that isn’t infinite

-Spaced kill biomass OBJ out a little more for better immersion

-Added filler biomass around the recon team for better immersion

-Moved support UBAS / charge pad up so players use it more

-Swapped Hellspawn with hatchling to spawn after whales die

• Air Supply

-Adjusted hold radius

-Added moth ambush on a roll to be more engaging

• New Hope Mission

-Cleaned up mission more at certain points

-Set ambush to show closer when defending the farms

• Industrial skirmish map

-Moved train detection up more to prevent weird half convoy blocker

MISC

• Various Spline fixes to internal prefabs

• Removed tag from triangle radar prefab that fixes some missions spawning improperly there

• Set Internal medical prefabs turrets to be deactivated correctly and activate when terminal is interacted with

• Small QOL to how Dr. Charon spawns on final mission

• Added various locations to prefabs to support a collection of missions

• Fixed various pickup location markers on various prefabs

• Added some prefabs to be capped to 1 only

• Adjusted various mission ranges to make them closer to players

• Various backend updating

• Fixed preplaced whale on the internal mines so it works correctly

• Updated M.E.R.C.S. friendlies to use actual merc mat

• Removed shadow war from facility map

Data Dump - https://elpida.info/update-278.html

The team is working hard on a roadmap which we will share with you very soon.