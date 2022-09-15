Update v13.2 - Discord Game Join, Valve Index Support, Custom Fonts & More!

The long-awaited 13.2 Update is here! This patch addresses some of the most requested features and bug fixes including Discord game join support, Valve Index support for VR, a chat typing indicator, and much more!
Improvements
- Added a typing indicator that shows up next to the player name and chat window. (Note: it will only show typing that you will be able to see, not if typing to another team) https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/785
- The deck deal-to-color wheel now handles a number typed on top of it, dealing that many cards to the relevant player(s). https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/738
- Right-clicking on slider bar will open dialog allowing for text entry of value. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/730
- Added confirmation prompt to table flip. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/782
- Randomizing while hovering over the hand with nothing selected will randomize the entire hand. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/864
- Visualize Looking For Player on Host - Can be easily disabled from there as well
- Added visual indication for when an object is dropped into a container. Control with ui_container_enter_indicator console command / misc setting. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/736
- Added move left & move right options to rotation value UI. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/947
- Added search to PDF. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/971
- Changed tooltip text on rewind slider to display time as minutes and seconds.
- Enabled Metal support for Marmoset shaders fixing Mac rendering issues.
- Group action will now put the objects into a bag as long as only one bag is present in the selection and no other combinations of decks/stacks were made. You can use the group_into_bag_first command / misc setting to override the last condition, putting everything into the bag if it's the only one (ahead of combining into decks/stacks). https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1594
- Added logging of pertinent URL when a game asset fails to load.
- Added showing your hand to another player (right-click a card in your hand and select Show Hand-><color>. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/409
- Updated Unity version to 2019.4.40 for better stability and bug fixes.
Discord Game Join
- Can now invite people to join your game from within Discord.
- Can now ask to join a player's game from Discord and they will be given an in-game popup to accept or decline this request.
- Joining a game from within discord will launch the game and join the server with one button press.
- Discord will automatically supply the password for the server if it exists making joining even more seamless.
Search
- Added feature to search: when searching decks you can specify a number of cards N, and only the top N cards will appear in the search window. This allows for "Peek"-like actions. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/713
- When a player is searching a deck and changes the order of the deck by moving a card, the movement is logged in the Game chat. You can disable seeing this via the console command / misc setting container_logging.
VR
- Added default bindings for Index controllers.
Fog of War
- Add Outside walls to FoW https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/648
- Increase revealer height range (negative values are now allowed as well)
- Fixed Custom Models create before the FoW not loading in correctly when inside FoW. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/454 https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/
- Fixed FoW can be seen through with the magnify tool by any player https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1027
- Fixed objects are not hidden by Fog of War when different player is revealing them (https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1586)
- Fixed revealer outlines not hiding when switching colors.
XML UI
- Added support for custom fonts, sprites and audio clips in XML UI using AssetBundles. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/41 https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/292
- Added accessible Lua enum available as UI.AssetType for XML UI. (UI.AssetType.Image & UI.AssetType.AssetBundle)
- Upgraded to XmlLayout 1.97
- Fixed XML GUI "colors" field does not properly support Unity colors https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/388
System Console
- Added quit console command. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/803
- Added spectator_show_game_ui command to allow hiding of UI elements in spectator screen. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/836
- Added command and misc setting deck_can_spread_facedown; when enabled and you perform a spread action on a face-down deck, the cards will remain face-down instead of being flipped. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/860
- Added help -c option for console command, which outputs all help text to the clipboard. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/788
- Added framerate_custom_cap command. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1708
- Added autosave_games_window_count command / misc setting to control the number of slots on top Games window which may display an autosave. Defaults to 1. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1001
Lua
-
Added onPlayerChatTyping(player, typing)
-
object.Container.Search(player, cards = -1) - activate search window for player, optionally limited to top N cards.
-
Callback generated by object.addContextMenu changed: f(player_color) is now f(player_color, object_position, object).
-
Added object parameter to onPlayerPing event
-
Added calls for built-in dialog windows:
- player.showInfoDialog(info)Displays info string to player.
- player.showInputDialog(callback, description, default_text)Simple text input. Callback is called as f(text) if user hits OK.
- player.showMemoDialog(callback, description, default_text)Large text input. Callback is called as f(text) if user hits OK.
- player.showOptionsDialog(callback, description, {options}, default_value)Options Dropdown. Callback is called as f(option_text) if user hits OK.
- player.showColorDialog(callback, default_color)Color picker. Callback is called as f(color) if user hits Apply. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1343
-
Added LuaPlayer.copy(objects) and LuaPlayer.paste(position).
-
Added zone.getObjects(true), which includes all objects in zone regardless of tags.
-
Added language support to addContextMenu. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1646
-
If an object has its alt_view_angle set it will use that angle when viewed in container search. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1575
-
Added gizmo_selectable for Objects
-
Fixed search window ignoring tryObjectEnter/onObjectEnter events. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/778
-
Validate (numeric) enums coming from Lua are not out of range.
-
Fixed Lua lighting, turns, and hands not networking syncing when changing settings. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1703 https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1085
-
Fixed Layout zone not sorting by Memo. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1624
-
Fixed getObjectsWithTag returning incorrect values. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1718
-
Fixed Color.fromhex not working when alpha was omitted. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1631
-
Fixed lua object.hasAnyTag() not working when a deck inherited its tags from its cards. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1593
Lua Lighting
- Added member variables lut_index, lut_contribution, lut_url.
- No longer need to call apply() to trigger an update any change will automatically apply.
Lua Materials
- Added support for editing materials vars from Lua. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/724
- Added new class called material.
- Added getMaterials() and getMaterialsInChildren() functions to GameObject.
Materials function very similarly to Components:
- GameObject game_object
- String shader
- set()
- get()
- getVars()
Fixes
- Fixed issue with cards getting stuck in player hands and other issues with decals and zones. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/386
- Fixed issues with player color names being static on the hexagon and octagon table. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/476
- Fixed objects flying around when rewinding by freezing them one extra frame. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/839
- Fixed cards with states break hand zones when you shuffle them. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1702
- Fixed issue with bbcodes being stripped out of UI text when translated with language codes. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/522
- Fixed action triggering at the point key is assigned to it. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/792
- Fixed spectator_activate_with_resolution not working correctly when used in autoexec. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/885
- Fixed rotation values not displaying sum for some totals. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/917
- Fixed Layout Zone has the Reversed option enabled then decks being spread into it will be reversed. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/729
- Fixed end_turn command not working in hotseat mode. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/726
- Fixed objects becoming visible when grouping. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/948
- Fixed XML UI <Text> tags not allowing for < > & . https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/941
- Fixed mouse centering when moving with keyboard while UI disabled (via F11). https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/930
- Fixed scripting zones triggering leave events when returning to main menu. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/929
- Fixed trying to add a tag to an object which already exists on other objects not working. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/978
- Fixed incorrect packet error when in hotseat mode.
- Fixed objectEnterContainer indicator cleanup.
- Fixed dropdown UI sometimes appearing beneath its parent window.
- Fixed alt zoom working with XML UI.
- Fixed hidden decks with custom backs being revealed when dealt.
- Fixed Gizmo tool being unable to click on objects with the Drag Selectable toggle turned off (note that while selecting you can override this toggle by holding shift).
- Fixed Layout zone not sorting by Memo. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1624
- Fixed game taking a long time to return to main menu when lots of objects present on table. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1720
