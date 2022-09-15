 Skip to content

Tabletop Simulator update for 15 September 2022

Update v13.2 - Discord Game Join, Valve Index Support, Custom Fonts & More!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The long-awaited 13.2 Update is here! This patch addresses some of the most requested features and bug fixes including Discord game join support, Valve Index support for VR, a chat typing indicator, and much more!

Improvements

  • Added a typing indicator that shows up next to the player name and chat window. (Note: it will only show typing that you will be able to see, not if typing to another team) https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/785
  • The deck deal-to-color wheel now handles a number typed on top of it, dealing that many cards to the relevant player(s). https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/738
  • Right-clicking on slider bar will open dialog allowing for text entry of value. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/730
  • Added confirmation prompt to table flip. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/782
  • Randomizing while hovering over the hand with nothing selected will randomize the entire hand. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/864
  • Visualize Looking For Player on Host - Can be easily disabled from there as well
  • Added visual indication for when an object is dropped into a container. Control with ui_container_enter_indicator console command / misc setting. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/736
  • Added move left & move right options to rotation value UI. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/947
  • Added search to PDF. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/971
  • Changed tooltip text on rewind slider to display time as minutes and seconds.
  • Enabled Metal support for Marmoset shaders fixing Mac rendering issues.
  • Group action will now put the objects into a bag as long as only one bag is present in the selection and no other combinations of decks/stacks were made. You can use the group_into_bag_first command / misc setting to override the last condition, putting everything into the bag if it's the only one (ahead of combining into decks/stacks). https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1594
  • Added logging of pertinent URL when a game asset fails to load.
  • Added showing your hand to another player (right-click a card in your hand and select Show Hand-><color>. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/409
  • Updated Unity version to 2019.4.40 for better stability and bug fixes.

Discord Game Join

  • Can now invite people to join your game from within Discord.
  • Can now ask to join a player's game from Discord and they will be given an in-game popup to accept or decline this request.
  • Joining a game from within discord will launch the game and join the server with one button press.
  • Discord will automatically supply the password for the server if it exists making joining even more seamless.

Search

  • Added feature to search: when searching decks you can specify a number of cards N, and only the top N cards will appear in the search window. This allows for "Peek"-like actions. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/713
  • When a player is searching a deck and changes the order of the deck by moving a card, the movement is logged in the Game chat. You can disable seeing this via the console command / misc setting container_logging.

VR

  • Added default bindings for Index controllers.

Lua

  • Added onPlayerChatTyping(player, typing)

  • object.Container.Search(player, cards = -1) - activate search window for player, optionally limited to top N cards.

  • Callback generated by object.addContextMenu changed: f(player_color) is now f(player_color, object_position, object).

  • Added object parameter to onPlayerPing event

  • Added calls for built-in dialog windows:

    • player.showInfoDialog(info)Displays info string to player.
    • player.showInputDialog(callback, description, default_text)Simple text input. Callback is called as f(text) if user hits OK.
    • player.showMemoDialog(callback, description, default_text)Large text input. Callback is called as f(text) if user hits OK.
    • player.showOptionsDialog(callback, description, {options}, default_value)Options Dropdown. Callback is called as f(option_text) if user hits OK.
    • player.showColorDialog(callback, default_color)Color picker. Callback is called as f(color) if user hits Apply. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1343

  • Added LuaPlayer.copy(objects) and LuaPlayer.paste(position).

  • Added zone.getObjects(true), which includes all objects in zone regardless of tags.

  • Added language support to addContextMenu. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1646

  • If an object has its alt_view_angle set it will use that angle when viewed in container search. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1575

  • Added gizmo_selectable for Objects

  • Fixed search window ignoring tryObjectEnter/onObjectEnter events. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/778

  • Validate (numeric) enums coming from Lua are not out of range.

  • Fixed Lua lighting, turns, and hands not networking syncing when changing settings. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1703 https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1085

  • Fixed Layout zone not sorting by Memo. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1624

  • Fixed getObjectsWithTag returning incorrect values. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1718

  • Fixed Color.fromhex not working when alpha was omitted. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1631

  • Fixed lua object.hasAnyTag() not working when a deck inherited its tags from its cards. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1593

Lua Lighting

  • Added member variables lut_index, lut_contribution, lut_url.
  • No longer need to call apply() to trigger an update any change will automatically apply.

Lua Materials

  • Added support for editing materials vars from Lua. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/724
  • Added new class called material.
  • Added getMaterials() and getMaterialsInChildren() functions to GameObject.
    Materials function very similarly to Components:
  • GameObject game_object
  • String shader
  • set()
  • get()
  • getVars()

Fixes

