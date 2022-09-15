Update v13.2 - Discord Game Join, Valve Index Support, Custom Fonts & More!

The long-awaited 13.2 Update is here! This patch addresses some of the most requested features and bug fixes including Discord game join support, Valve Index support for VR, a chat typing indicator, and much more!

Improvements

Discord Game Join

Search

VR

Fog of War

XML UI

System Console

Lua

Added onPlayerChatTyping(player, typing)

object.Container.Search(player, cards = -1) - activate search window for player, optionally limited to top N cards.

Callback generated by object.addContextMenu changed: f(player_color) is now f(player_color, object_position, object).

Added object parameter to onPlayerPing event

Added calls for built-in dialog windows: player.showInfoDialog(info)Displays info string to player.

player.showInputDialog(callback, description, default_text)Simple text input. Callback is called as f(text) if user hits OK.

player.showMemoDialog(callback, description, default_text)Large text input. Callback is called as f(text) if user hits OK.

player.showOptionsDialog(callback, description, {options}, default_value)Options Dropdown. Callback is called as f(option_text) if user hits OK.

player.showColorDialog(callback, default_color)Color picker. Callback is called as f(color) if user hits Apply. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1343

Added LuaPlayer.copy(objects) and LuaPlayer.paste(position).

Added zone.getObjects(true), which includes all objects in zone regardless of tags.

Added language support to addContextMenu. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1646

If an object has its alt_view_angle set it will use that angle when viewed in container search. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1575

Added gizmo_selectable for Objects

Fixed search window ignoring tryObjectEnter/onObjectEnter events. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/778

Validate (numeric) enums coming from Lua are not out of range.

Fixed Lua lighting, turns, and hands not networking syncing when changing settings. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1703 https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1085

Fixed Layout zone not sorting by Memo. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1624

Fixed getObjectsWithTag returning incorrect values. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1718

Fixed Color.fromhex not working when alpha was omitted. https://tabletopsimulator.nolt.io/1631