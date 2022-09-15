Waves raiding settlement & AI and combat fixes & DLSS and FSR 2 & Pre-Beta 0.9

Vikings!

The Pre-Beta 0.9 patch is here! New content, important fixes and improvement. Let's check it out!

Waves attacking player settlement

Today's update adds waves of enemies that are looking for and attacking your settlement.

AI navigation now covers the entire map, which means they will find your house anywhere. And they will try to destroy it!

Settlement raiders can come at any time of the day. They aim to destroy your respawn.

There are different waves with different enemies. The more days you survive, the harder enemies visit you (although there are a few random relax waves).

First, several Vikings with swords will knock on your door, but after a few days, fiery arrows will fly into the house. There is a chance that even a bear and other animals will become your guests.

DLSS and FSR 2

NVIDIA DLSS uses the power of the NVIDIA RTX Tensor Cores to boost frame rates and generate sharp frames that approach or exceed native rendering.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 works across both Radeon and GeForce graphics cards, and on older models such as the GTX 10 and 16 series too.

You can find their customizable options in the Video settings.

Hotbar and swapping fixes

We've heard from many players about an issue where swapping slots stopped working. Now it's fixed.

Torch fixes

Previously, the torch could stop igniting. Now this is fixed, also in the Control settings there is a slot for changing the ignition key of the torch.

Scoreboard stuck fix

The scoreboard will no longer open randomly in Survival.

Ore climbing issue fix

A collision while mining an ore caused the character to fly into the sky when you try to climb it. This has been fixed.

However, we know that this problem also occurs with other objects, causing the character to fly into the sky when trying to parkour. This will be fixed in the next patches.

Stone respawn fix

After you cut down trees and mine ore, they respawn in this area after a certain time. The respawn of stones stopped working correctly at some point and is fixed now.

Attack animation timing adjustments

Attack timings have been adjusted to improve combat.

Craftable timber axe

You can find it in the Craft menu.

Water and map fixes

In the previous patch we broke landscape and water in the main build when we were working on the new coastline, sorry about that. It will appear in the next patches, but for now the landscape and water have been fixed. There should no longer be holes in the water next to mountains.

Fire arrows and AI not destroying buildings fix

Raid bots looking for the player, not the attacking settlements, were already able to shoot fire arrows and attack buildings, but they stopped due to numerous problems. They are now fixed and if you hide from enemies that are targeting the player they can attack that building and also switch to fire arrows to fire at it.

Enemy AI fighting each other fix

It was a bit of a fun bug, if one of your enemies accidentally hits the other, they start fighting each other. Now they share the same fighting spirit and stick to the goal. Also hostile vikings now can attack you with their wolves, they will fight together.

Thanks to everyone for sharing feedback and filling the form!

Skål!

Blackrose Arts