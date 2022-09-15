 Skip to content

Hightide Playtest update for 15 September 2022

Change log 15-9-22:

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- Visual Changes
The old shader has been replaced by a newer shader with stronger shadows; this may be changed. The water has also gotten a makeover and now contains surface shadows. A few minor changes have been made to the lighting and fog, most of which won't be noticeable.

- Market
A new Market button has been (quickly) added to the port menu; at the moment, it only has two functions, including the option to edit the company name (doesn't save), and updating company value, which is currently just based on the players money.
(All of this can still be ignored as it serves no purpose yet)

- Fuel
Fuel is visible in the bottom right corner of your screen. This feature requires the most testing to see how balanced it is. You can purchase fuel using the slider in the store (measured in Liters). When you run out of fuel, you will be given two options on your screen. The tugboat option is currently disabled because the teleportation doesn’t work yet.

- Fixed Cursor
Finally fixed the disappearing cursor in the pause menu

