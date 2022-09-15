v0.12.2 B1

Hi everyone!

In this update we have added new challenges to the Winter region and refactored the underlying damage pipeline, giving us more control over the execution order of modules in between certain fixed sections like armor and resistance. This means we now have even more control over the execution point of various modules that would benefit if they were executed at a previously impossible position (eg. block modules are no longer triggered when 0 damage is received which does not waste their cooldown anymore if they have any).

Another change we have made is linked to offline progression inside buildings. From now on offline progression is a standard feature in all buildings that currently support it and does not require you to unlock it via a skill anymore.

That is why we've changed the offline skills and added offline progress per default for the Construction Firm, Mine and Headquarters. These skills might be replaced with entirely different ones in the future but for now they have just been adjusted to become a stronger version of their old one.

We also want to mention that the last two weeks we have been working on the visual AI script editor which should simplify the process of creating AI scripts for people who might be a bit reluctant to use the AI because of the programming-like look of the line-by-line editor. There are also plans for an in-game text-editor with an intellisense system as well as syntax highlighting but since there are community created text editors available we gave the visual editor a higher priority for now.

It is not ready for a public release yet but we still want to show you a short videos of the core functionality:



Apart from that another feature that is currently work in progress is the rework of the Statue of Cubos. It's so far the last building that hasn't received an overhaul but is overdue to get one.

We'll share more details about it when it's closer to a releaseable state.

Changelog

New Stuff

added Region 3 (Winter) challenges

added upgrades to red batteries in Power Plant

added upgrade to pipes in Power Plant

added upgrade to water turbines in Power Plant

added module [spoiler]'Snowstorm'[/spoiler]

added module [spoiler]'Winter Gift'[/spoiler]

added module [spoiler]'Mjölnir'[/spoiler]

Changes

Construction Firm, Mine and Headquarters now have 100% offline progress per default without requiring a skill

replaced 'Offline Construction' with 'Advanced Offline Construction' inside Construction Firm

replaced 'Offline Mining' with 'Advanced Offline Mining' inside Mine

replaced 'Offline Installing' with 'Advanced Offline Installing' inside Headquarters

machines in the Factory can now be inserted into empty slots without requiring machine handling

unit window now displays armor and resistance of enemies if they have any

hardmode challenges now limit maximum waves skipped

block modules are now processed after armor

module 'Daigo Parry' is now processed after armor

module 'Defiance' is now processed after armor

module 'Eternal Wall' is now applied after every other module that modifies max. health

AI scripts have been migrated to new save format

Fixes

fixed module 'Poison Ivy' plants particle effect staying red when being returned to their pool

fixed ore refining percentage showing values lower than e-3

