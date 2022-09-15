v0.12.2 B1

Hi everyone!
In this update we have added new challenges to the Winter region and refactored the underlying damage pipeline, giving us more control over the execution order of modules in between certain fixed sections like armor and resistance. This means we now have even more control over the execution point of various modules that would benefit if they were executed at a previously impossible position (eg. block modules are no longer triggered when 0 damage is received which does not waste their cooldown anymore if they have any).
Another change we have made is linked to offline progression inside buildings. From now on offline progression is a standard feature in all buildings that currently support it and does not require you to unlock it via a skill anymore.
That is why we've changed the offline skills and added offline progress per default for the Construction Firm, Mine and Headquarters. These skills might be replaced with entirely different ones in the future but for now they have just been adjusted to become a stronger version of their old one.
We also want to mention that the last two weeks we have been working on the visual AI script editor which should simplify the process of creating AI scripts for people who might be a bit reluctant to use the AI because of the programming-like look of the line-by-line editor. There are also plans for an in-game text-editor with an intellisense system as well as syntax highlighting but since there are community created text editors available we gave the visual editor a higher priority for now.
It is not ready for a public release yet but we still want to show you a short videos of the core functionality:
Apart from that another feature that is currently work in progress is the rework of the Statue of Cubos. It's so far the last building that hasn't received an overhaul but is overdue to get one.
We'll share more details about it when it's closer to a releaseable state.
Changelog
New Stuff
- added Region 3 (Winter) challenges
- added upgrades to red batteries in Power Plant
- added upgrade to pipes in Power Plant
- added upgrade to water turbines in Power Plant
- added module [spoiler]'Snowstorm'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Winter Gift'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Mjölnir'[/spoiler]
Changes
- Construction Firm, Mine and Headquarters now have 100% offline progress per default without requiring a skill
- replaced 'Offline Construction' with 'Advanced Offline Construction' inside Construction Firm
- replaced 'Offline Mining' with 'Advanced Offline Mining' inside Mine
- replaced 'Offline Installing' with 'Advanced Offline Installing' inside Headquarters
- machines in the Factory can now be inserted into empty slots without requiring machine handling
- unit window now displays armor and resistance of enemies if they have any
- hardmode challenges now limit maximum waves skipped
- block modules are now processed after armor
- module 'Daigo Parry' is now processed after armor
- module 'Defiance' is now processed after armor
- module 'Eternal Wall' is now applied after every other module that modifies max. health
- AI scripts have been migrated to new save format
Fixes
- fixed module 'Poison Ivy' plants particle effect staying red when being returned to their pool
- fixed ore refining percentage showing values lower than e-3
