 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soundodger 2 update for 15 September 2022

BETA v0.3.3 Now Live

Share · View all patches · Build 9524213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Y'all,

A small update was just made for the BETA version only. If you'd like to check it out, please switch to the beta version in Steam. Thanks!

♥Bean

changelog v0.3.3
Game

  • Fixed incorrect/missing bullet patterns in certain levels when practicing (Can't Dodge My Love, Talk About It)
  • Fixed being unable to practice at 100% in certain levels
  • Fixed shadow clones continuing to emit particles at Results screen
  • Fixed shadow clone particles not resizing with player size

Editor

  • Fixed excluded enemies being visible until you play
  • Fixed Zip powerup dotted line remaining on screen for an extra second when expiring naturally
  • Fixed odd behavior when typing values into rows box of Marker Deck
  • Fixed odd behavior when pasting values into Marker Deck boxes
  • Fixed rows amount not updating when changing between values >1
  • Fixed mods being active when testing a level

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9524213
Depot 1400911
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link