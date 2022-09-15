BETA v0.3.3 Now Live

Hey Y'all,
A small update was just made for the BETA version only. If you'd like to check it out, please switch to the beta version in Steam. Thanks!
♥Bean
changelog v0.3.3
Game
- Fixed incorrect/missing bullet patterns in certain levels when practicing (Can't Dodge My Love, Talk About It)
- Fixed being unable to practice at 100% in certain levels
- Fixed shadow clones continuing to emit particles at Results screen
- Fixed shadow clone particles not resizing with player size
Editor
- Fixed excluded enemies being visible until you play
- Fixed Zip powerup dotted line remaining on screen for an extra second when expiring naturally
- Fixed odd behavior when typing values into rows box of Marker Deck
- Fixed odd behavior when pasting values into Marker Deck boxes
- Fixed rows amount not updating when changing between values >1
- Fixed mods being active when testing a level
