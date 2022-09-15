BETA v0.3.3 Now Live

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Y'all,

A small update was just made for the BETA version only. If you'd like to check it out, please switch to the beta version in Steam. Thanks!

♥Bean

changelog v0.3.3

Game

Fixed incorrect/missing bullet patterns in certain levels when practicing (Can't Dodge My Love, Talk About It)

Fixed being unable to practice at 100% in certain levels

Fixed shadow clones continuing to emit particles at Results screen

Fixed shadow clone particles not resizing with player size

Editor