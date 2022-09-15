 Skip to content

REDDOOR update for 15 September 2022

v5.02 CODENAME DEMO

Share · View all patches · Build 9524161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v5.02 is here

CODENAME DEMO
  • New map designed for close quarters survival
ZOMBIES
  • Path finding delay changed
  • More texture variants
UPGRADED STATION
  • Remade model
CUSTOMIZE UI
  • New tab for code skins [+]
CODENAME ENIGMA
  • Added more unique props added to make important places like perks more stand out from the rest.
BUGS
  • Rocket launcher rockets exploded randomly by standing next to wall fixed
  • Input controls could not be remapped while holding left mouse button



We would love to hear your thoughts or feedback on how we can improve your game experience

  • JKFY TEAM

Changed files in this update

Depot 2108841
