v5.02 CODENAME DEMO

v5.02 is here
CODENAME DEMO
- New map designed for close quarters survival
ZOMBIES
- Path finding delay changed
- More texture variants
UPGRADED STATION
- Remade model
CUSTOMIZE UI
- New tab for code skins [+]
CODENAME ENIGMA
- Added more unique props added to make important places like perks more stand out from the rest.
BUGS
- Rocket launcher rockets exploded randomly by standing next to wall fixed
- Input controls could not be remapped while holding left mouse button
We would love to hear your thoughts or feedback on how we can improve your game experience
- JKFY TEAM
