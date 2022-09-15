Win a 25 Euro voucher with a single screenshot!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

A week has passed since the release of Garden Simulator, and we hope you are already busy gardening?!

You probably already have a beautifully decorated garden, don't you? The best thing to do now is to show us your green oasis and take the chance to win!

Send us your picture by e-mail here:

community{at}sundust.games

Please send only one entry per participant.

The competition starts immediately and ends on 25 September 2022 at 23:59:59. The prize is a 25 € shopping gift card.

These rules of participation apply.

Good luck!

Hint:

You can hide the UI with F10. You can take screenshots in-game on Steam with F12. These will then be displayed in the game's library page. Right-click to find the screens on your computer (local drive).