0.0.2

-Added first version of Village Island

-Added New World option to delete your current world and create a new one

BUG FIX

-Fixed any bug that blocked the player in a looped animation and made it impossible to continue

-Fixed any bug that caused plants not to be harvested

-Fixed numerous save bugs