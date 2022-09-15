Minor patch 0.11.3

1 new achievement: Reach Level 99 with Poe.

the last Arcana: XXI - Blood Astronomia

1 new "weapon" : this is more like a minor gameplay feature

1 new SECRET

Price increase on September 21st

As announced forever ago in the Early Access notes, the price of the game will go up slightly to reflect all the content and regular updates that were added during the game’s Early Access. The price will go up on September 21st, which is a bit before the release of v1.0

Why is it going up before the release of v1.0? To be frank, it's because otherwise I'd mess up the sales calendar for the rest of the year. I want to keep the option open to eventually enter some of the usual seasonal sales, and increasing the price on v1.0 launch day would mess up the timings, as price changes also comes with a temporary price freeze.

Please keep an eye on the Steam news, in two weeks time I'll have accurate dates and everything in place to make an annoucement about v1.0! Can't wait to share more :)