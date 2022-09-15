Laying the grounds

Share · View all patches · Build 9523979 · Last edited 15 September 2022 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy

We've listened to user feedback, and have made a few improvements to Zannon.

Firstly, we've improved controller support, adding a few more buttons to fire.

Secondly, we've improved Vsync, smoothing games play across a range of systems.

Lastly, we've added a single high-score, this is to lay to ground work for a full Steam leaderboard, but we wanted to get you some of the other improvements as fast as we could, so, watch this space for more as we continue to improve Zannon.

Enjoy,

The JimJams Games Team.