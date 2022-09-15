- Improved/changed object lock detection system(to alow for custom building soon)
- Changed some tool prices
- Added Barrier(useful for blocking debris/concrete flowing)
- Improved concrete base detection, (only the top layer has to be concrete now)
- Added Hooked crane object rotation keys to numbers 3-8
Heavy Works update for 15 September 2022
Added Barrier + Improved concrete base detection +
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update