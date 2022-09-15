 Skip to content

Heavy Works update for 15 September 2022

Added Barrier + Improved concrete base detection +

Build 9523949

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved/changed object lock detection system(to alow for custom building soon)
  • Changed some tool prices
  • Added Barrier(useful for blocking debris/concrete flowing)
  • Improved concrete base detection, (only the top layer has to be concrete now)
  • Added Hooked crane object rotation keys to numbers 3-8

