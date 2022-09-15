First Major Update 1.1

Game Update 1.1 - First Major Update
What's this? A Video? I must surely watch that immediately
This being the first major update, I cobbled together a short video about it:
The Voice of The Executor
The Executor at Conscious Robot Services now has a more professional and sinister sounding voice.
Still very loud, still OTT, still deeply insecure.
Conscious Robot Services Public Announcements
There's a new Public Announcement system at Conscious Robot Services, and The Executor's PA (who likes to call himself the "Executive of Administrative Affairs") makes the occasional announcement to add some extra ambience. It's a whole new voice for a whole new character.
Changes
- Bug22 can now go virtual while enemy warnings being issued
- Locked sensors and openables can now be unlocked by the DAD bearing the key (while in ctrl of that DAD)
- Ego Sucker suck rate increased
- MateyBoys can now be toggled into auto-repair mode (so that they'll repair friendly bots even while not under your direct ctrl)
Improvements
- Improved Canister Implosion VFX
- You're now asked to confirm you really really want to leave the GOD Dock when that time comes. To reduce chance of a premature departure [Suggestion from Jacobspillow]
Fixes
- Fix Luggage Bot controls UI layout in ego mode
- Added fatter hit boxes to various vents to reduce or hopefully fully eliminate physics glitches through them!
- Fix one MUM had propensity to disappear into the walls in the engine room @ The Cloud.
- Fixed a couple of geometry holes at CRS
- Fix: At The Merging Station, the train was derailing itself when loading an autosave where you were in ctrl of it,
- Fix: Enemy hearing wasn't always enabling properly
- Fix: Tripwires at back of Freight Workshop weren't positioned correctly
- Fix: Tripwire alarm never switching off if switched off while sounding
- Fix: CRS Sensor Feature - the sensor was misbehaving
- Fix: BadBug Drill audio sounding incessantly while husked
Approx Update Size: 180mb
Changed files in this update