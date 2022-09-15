First Major Update 1.1

What's this? A Video? I must surely watch that immediately

This being the first major update, I cobbled together a short video about it:

The Voice of The Executor

The Executor at Conscious Robot Services now has a more professional and sinister sounding voice.

Still very loud, still OTT, still deeply insecure.

Conscious Robot Services Public Announcements

There's a new Public Announcement system at Conscious Robot Services, and The Executor's PA (who likes to call himself the "Executive of Administrative Affairs") makes the occasional announcement to add some extra ambience. It's a whole new voice for a whole new character.

Changes

Bug22 can now go virtual while enemy warnings being issued

Locked sensors and openables can now be unlocked by the DAD bearing the key (while in ctrl of that DAD)

Ego Sucker suck rate increased

MateyBoys can now be toggled into auto-repair mode (so that they'll repair friendly bots even while not under your direct ctrl)

Improvements

Improved Canister Implosion VFX

You're now asked to confirm you really really want to leave the GOD Dock when that time comes. To reduce chance of a premature departure [Suggestion from Jacobspillow]

Fixes

Fix Luggage Bot controls UI layout in ego mode

Added fatter hit boxes to various vents to reduce or hopefully fully eliminate physics glitches through them!

Fix one MUM had propensity to disappear into the walls in the engine room @ The Cloud.

Fixed a couple of geometry holes at CRS

Fix: At The Merging Station, the train was derailing itself when loading an autosave where you were in ctrl of it,

Fix: Enemy hearing wasn't always enabling properly

Fix: Tripwires at back of Freight Workshop weren't positioned correctly

Fix: Tripwire alarm never switching off if switched off while sounding

Fix: CRS Sensor Feature - the sensor was misbehaving

Fix: BadBug Drill audio sounding incessantly while husked

Approx Update Size: 180mb