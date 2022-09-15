 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Loco - Shortline Operations update for 15 September 2022

Rail wheels Readded + Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9523853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix for players body/camera becoming offset
Rail wheels Readded to most vehicles
Steering speed lowerd on pickup trucks
Right mouse button now works in all cases to cancel building
Small improvements to other players body positions
Stoped Tender2 and the Rocket tender from sparking all the time.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1827661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link