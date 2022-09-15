Update 0.9

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Elegosians!

Alot of behind the scenes work have been going on with NPC states and the metadata that will decide on things. These are hard to show off right now, but it's laying the ground work for quests and dialogue in a future update.

We finally have gamepad support! (with some caveats of course). We've tested it with a PS5 pad, an Xbox pad and a Switch Pro Controller and they all work fine and as expected. We haven't got button remapping or changes to stick sensitivity at this point, that will come in the future. Our whole input system is using Unity's new(ish) InputSystem and so if the input device is supported by that and fits the normal gamepad layouts, then it should work fine already. We've decided to support the gamepad without having to specifically choose the device in the Settings, mainly because it makes it nice and seamless so the player can jump between controllers, connect/disconnect without restarting. We don't have any feedback/UI at the moment regarding what controllers are being detected/usable and the menus aren't navigable using a gamepad, you’ll still need to use mouse for that.

We've completed alot of work on our lighting and nothing shows that off better than sunset shots.

We've tweaked fog, ambient light and added torches to dark areas. This placement of lights is happening during our set dressing passes and so it won't be long until everything will be lit correctly.

The usual tweaks to music and audio as things get noticed have happened.

Here is a copy of the changelog for some of the finer details of what is new and changed in Elegos.

Improvements

Audio

NPC bark sound

Tweaks to sword and fist combat sounds.

Main music now all has captions

World

Set dressing and asset placement first pass completed rear of main island and into temple island

Land bridge added and blockout removed from rear of island

Large scale decals added to the terrain to add variation to rock/foliage

Lighting

Smugglers route torches added

Torches added and tweaked during sunset

Optimisations to global fog and ambient lighting

NPCs

Stats added to NPCs to add individualism to them

UI

Mouse sensitivity is back!

Input

Gamepad support

We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.

As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!