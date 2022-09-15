Update, Version 20220915

English

[Abandoned Mine]Added the 3rd area of this mine. Most part of this area is currently still not accessible.

Localized the error message of "System Error 160." It's an operation system-related error. It's rare. But there are no proper ways to totally prevent it. Instead, the game will automatically recover from it in case it does happen. Thus, it will not cause any big problems.

Technically, it's possible to prevent it. But, I don't want to ask for a lot of system privileges just for this one rare problem.

简体中文

【废弃矿洞】加入了这个矿洞的第三个区域。该区域的大部分地区目前还无法进入。

本地化了【系统错误160】的报错信息。这个是一个罕见的报错。和操作系统有关。目前没有较为可行的办法完全阻止其发生。但是，游戏会自动从这个错误中恢复过来。因此，不会造成太大的问题。

技术上，是有可能阻止其发生的。不过，我不打算为了这么一个罕见的系统错误要求大量的操作系统权限。