Electrician Simulator releases in 6 days!

Dear Electricians,

The most electrifying premiere this autumn is only 6 days away!

Electrician Simulator releases on September 21st!

Before the release don't forget about our Community Challange!

Be sure to share our game with your friends and show us how many electricity enthusiasts there are among us.

The more people we gather in the community, the better the rewards we will give you!

9 000 members - 20% Discount on launch

14 000 members - 25% Discount on launch

19 000 members - 30% Discount on launch

30 000 units sold - DLC announcement

50 000 units sold - New free in-game content

There is one condition for launch discounts, we must reach our goals by the release day! If it comes to the DLC we want to decide the shape of this reward together with you, however, it all depends on how successful our game will be!

For all comers, we have prepared a competition related to light!

Prepare for us a design of the lamp, which we will be able to introduce into the game, it can be a model, drawing, or graphics. Visualize the appearance of this lamp and you can describe to us how it should work.

The rules are simple:

Please publish your submissions on artwork section from your Steam account or on our contest-dedicated Discord channel

You have time until October, 3rd

The results of the competition will be announced by October, 10th

The winning design will be selected by the developers and added to the game after the results are announced

See you!

Take IT Studio!