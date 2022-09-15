 Skip to content

Electrician Simulator update for 15 September 2022

Electrician Simulator releases in 6 days!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Electricians,

The most electrifying premiere this autumn is only 6 days away!
Electrician Simulator releases on September 21st!

Before the release don't forget about our Community Challange!

Be sure to share our game with your friends and show us how many electricity enthusiasts there are among us.

The more people we gather in the community, the better the rewards we will give you!

  • 9 000 members - 20% Discount on launch
  • 14 000 members - 25% Discount on launch
  • 19 000 members - 30% Discount on launch
  • 30 000 units sold - DLC announcement
  • 50 000 units sold - New free in-game content

There is one condition for launch discounts, we must reach our goals by the release day! If it comes to the DLC we want to decide the shape of this reward together with you, however, it all depends on how successful our game will be!

Prepare for us a design of the lamp, which we will be able to introduce into the game, it can be a model, drawing, or graphics. Visualize the appearance of this lamp and you can describe to us how it should work.

The rules are simple:

  • Please publish your submissions on artwork section from your Steam account or on our contest-dedicated Discord channel
  • You have time until October, 3rd
  • The results of the competition will be announced by October, 10th
  • The winning design will be selected by the developers and added to the game after the results are announced

See you!
Take IT Studio!

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 9523576
Electrician Simulator Content Depot 1080021
