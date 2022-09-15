Performance & Your Hardware

We received a considerable amount of feedback regarding performance issues. Obviously we want to fix those in a timely manner, but quite frankly we thought we did after the Playtest. While a lot of players noticed the improvement, we are well aware that many are still struggling.

What would help us immensely is to know more about your hardware and circumstanced when the performance drops/lag is most noticeable. For that purpose we prepared a short survey and if you suffer from performance issues, we would be very grateful if you could fill it out. It should take more than few minutes:

Food Truck Simulator - Performance Issue Survey

We believe the performance problems are likely down to even a single issue, but with the performance improvements we made after the Playtest feedback neither we nor the external QA centre we use can reproduce the issue. This in turn leads us to believe to be somehow hardware or system related. Don’t get us wrong, we don’t blame your hardware here, more along the lines that something in the game’s code is going wrong when certain factors come together.

While we gather information and investigate on our own, we are also preparing fixes for other issues the community is reporting so expect at least one hot fix any day now.