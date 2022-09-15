MAJOR CONTENT UPDATE

Hey everyone, the update is finally finished! I'm super excited to share this huge update with you, so here's a rundown of everything that's been added and changed.

NEW UPGRADES

There are 22 NEW UPGRADES in the game, I won't tell you what they do, I'll let you figure that out in-game. However, here are all their names:

-shock

-electrical fire

-double strike

-chain lightning

-vessel

-storm

-lightning pulse

-nitro coat

-coolant leak

-icy exterior

-ice shard

-sharp shards

-snowball

-snowzone

-ring of fire

-line of fire

-fire orbital

-unstable mechanics

-extra explosive

-durable shells

-homing missile

-air support

-satellite

NEW PLAYABLE CHARACTER

A new character: Goran the Glitch. Goran has a dash that damages enemies. Goran has his own unique upgrades available (these are separate from the 22 new upgrades!). Goran can be unlocked with 5 lore points (gained from completing challenge waves or winning runs).

BOSS REWORK

The first boss has now been entirely reworked to have an attack pattern, a second phase, and even its own fancy health bar and name tag. Defeating the boss and winning the run will grant you a lovely rosette badge next to the stage button. Stage 2 now has its own unique boss!

NEW TURRET CLASS + UNIQUE CLASS SPRITES

A new turret class: "Giant", this class does contact damage from the get-go, as well as being physically MASSIVE. Like the rest of the classes, Giant only costs 1 lore point to unlock.

NEW EVENTS + EVENT REWORK

There are two new events in the game: "Time Attack" and "Preserve", I'll let you discover them in-game. On top of this, I've reworked events to be much less common, and it's now impossible to get the same event twice in a row. The "King of the Hill" event has also been rebalanced so that the progress meter doesn't change if the hill is contested.

NEW CHARACTER/CLASS SELECT SCREEN

The old character and class select screens sucked, I hated the way that they looked, and the old class select screen was frankly confusing.

This has been changed. The character and class select screens have been merged into one slick screen that is hopefully much more intuitive. There are now descriptions for the characters, as well as the classes, and the UI for the screen is much more polished. It's a simple change, but should hopefully improve the experience of starting up new runs.

NEW BULLET-TYPE SYSTEM

To help with making your two turrets feel more unique, and to softly discourage players from putting every upgrade on the same turret, Bullet-Type upgrades are now EXCLUSIVE. What this means is that, for example, if you put flaming bullets on a turret that has freezing bullets, the flaming bullets will OVERRIDE the freezing bullets. This works the same with all bullet types, but don't worry, you'll get a warning every time you take one of these upgrades, so when in doubt just click the upgrade and see if you get a warning.

BALANCING + QUALITY OF LIFE

-explosive bullets are now destroyed on contact

-explosions are now MUCH smaller by default

-fixed upgrade duplication bug when rerolling

-hidden mechanic of sawblades spawning after 20 minutes of gameplay has been removed to avoid confusion

-added "Back" button to upgrade screen turret choice

-stopped FTB warning from constantly showing up every run

NEW TUTORIAL SYSTEM

This shouldn't affect many of you who have already purchased and played the game, but you are no longer forced to play all three tutorials. Instead, I have split them into separate choices, all on their own mini-menu within the title screen. This means if you'd rather figure out the game for yourself, or perhaps just play the basic tutorial, you can. This should hopefully also help to remove the confusion that the game is JUST a tutorial, which a few people, unfortunately, did have.

THANKS FOR READING!

Thank you for taking the time to read this, and thanks to everyone who has played the game so far! I'm much happier with the state of the game after this update, and I hope you think so too :)

As always, if you have any feedback or encounter any bugs and/or issues, please don't hesitate to let me know on the Discord, or on the Steam forums.

Cheers,

Spargit