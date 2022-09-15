Version 2.18

Here's the full list of changes:

Added gifts that can be unlocked to gain more power.

Added a gift related quest, heritage and challenges.

Wand of Torture no longer works with main bosses.

Mirror images now have up to 8 health instead of 1.

Fixed a bug with Demonic Presence challenge.

Fixed a typo in one of the heritage descriptions.

Fixed an unintended feature from random merchants.

Fixed a bug in glacial map generation.

Fixed a bug with regeneration of friends by auras.

Trading card dust currency is now capped at 2000 and it is no longer shared.

There's 56 new gifts that buff the rogue slightly. They can be unlocked by gaining experience from creatures that you have buffed using an item you can get from a new quest.

The experience then turns into points that can be used to unlock gifts. Unused points are lost upon death so you may want to use them as soon as you get some. It will get harder to earn points so you may still want to plan which gifts to unlock first.

Buffed creatures gain all gifts and some additional ones that the player can't get. The additional gifts are demonic speed (fast creatures can act up to 3 times per turn), +50% health, immunity to torture and slow creatures (snails etc.) are no longer slow.

Gifts ignore certain rules and in cases where a modifier would be capped to some maximum value, gift modifiers will be added after the normal value has been capped. E.g. if you would wear armour that says max cast modifier is 2 and you would be capped at 2, a cast modifier gained from a gift would be added to it and it would be 3.

The quest to unlock gifts is available at level 1 on normal difficulty if you have the Bloodlines DLC.

About the new challenges... They might take a while to complete but if you happen to post a screenshot of your "Tuffguy the Gamer" title on the forums, I might reply with a smiley face (but if it happens in the next 24 hours I'll go get wasted instead).

Main bosses - Gurmur, Badakath and the King - are no longer affected by wand of torture. There are other wands that can take a hefty chunk out of bosses' health but torture did it while ignoring resistances so they went to a boss store and used boss tokens to buy a new form of immunity.

Mirror images gained up to 7 health depending on their level and now they might actually survive a hit from an equal level creature.

Then there's some fixes to bugs and unintended features that you have reported and I'd like to say thanks and keep 'em coming.

Changes to trading card dust currency means that the next time you load any character all of those millions of dusts you have farmed will be cut down to 2000 and it will no longer be possible to get more dust using offline characters.

These changes also mean that it's also time to start a new season and by the time you get to read this all Epixx.org highscores have been reset. You will also have to start a new character in order to complete the game.