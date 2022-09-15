Hands Only, New Health Mode, Enemies Drop Guns, Offline Mode

Hands Only On/Off

Now you can turn off the player's body and leave only hands. Some players find such visuals more realistic than having twisting full body, go check it out in the Player Settings and decide yourself!

Added Health Modes to Arenas

After getting lots of positive feedback, we decided to add more Health modes in the future.

So today in the Armory you'll be able to select between:

Normal Health — just as it used to be;

God Mode — you are immortal;

One Shot Kills — you'll die from any shot;

A few more words about Wave Spawner — we are working on saving system that will bring your settings to all arenas so no need to change everything after reloading. Sandbox will save it's settings too during every session. Right now this feature should work with Health modes, saving the mode even after death/restart.

Enemies Drop Guns when hand is damaged

Returned feature when enemies droped weapons after they got hit to the hand. Only gunshots and stabs will work, regular physical hits with fists won't.

Steam Offline Mode Fix



It took us a while but finally Hard Bullet works in offline mode too.

